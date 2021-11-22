Anzeige
Montag, 22.11.2021
Blitzmeldung 22.11.: Ganz große News: "Gamechanger"!!!
WKN: A2P2PY ISIN: DK0061277894 Ticker-Symbol: OA41 
Stuttgart
22.11.21
08:28 Uhr
1.590,00 Euro
-30,00
-1,85 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EAC INVEST A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EAC INVEST A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
22.11.2021 | 08:53
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: EAC Invest A/S - Observation status removed

Nasdaq Copenhagen has today removed observation status for:

ISIN            Name

DK0061277894   EAC INVEST



The company's observation status is removed, because the company has been
informed that the Ministry of Taxation has decided not to appeal the verdict
from the Eastern High Court to the Supreme Court and thus the company can
consider the tax case as finalized. Therefore, the previously expressed
uncertainty about the company's ability to continue operations, if the tax case
had a negative outcome, fell away. 

We refer to the company's announcement from 17 November 2021.



_______________________________________________________________________

For further information contact: Marcia Bossen Møller, Surveillance, tel. +45
33 93 33 66.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
