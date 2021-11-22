Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: EAC Invest A/S - Observation status removed

Nasdaq Copenhagen has today removed observation status for: ISIN Name DK0061277894 EAC INVEST The company's observation status is removed, because the company has been informed that the Ministry of Taxation has decided not to appeal the verdict from the Eastern High Court to the Supreme Court and thus the company can consider the tax case as finalized. Therefore, the previously expressed uncertainty about the company's ability to continue operations, if the tax case had a negative outcome, fell away. We refer to the company's announcement from 17 November 2021. _______________________________________________________________________ For further information contact: Marcia Bossen Møller, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66.