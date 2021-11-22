Trip.com Launches Black Friday Campaign with Savings for UK Travellers

Savings of up to 30% on flights, hotels, trains, tours and tickets plus limited £20 coupons on offer in Trip.com's Black Friday campaign running from 22 - 29 Nov.

LONDON, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com, the global travel agency, today launches its Black Friday campaign offering savings to UK travellers. From 22 to 29 November, Trip.com users booking flights, hotels, trains, tours and tickets will be able to enjoy savings of up to 30% on eligible bookings, as well as have the chance to receive £20 coupons to spend on their next trip.

For the next eight days Trip.com is offering its users exclusive discounts when booking their next trip, with a whole range of deals including up to 30% off on flights, hotels, trains, tours and tickets for customers to enjoy. Whether booking flights for a Christmas getaway, a luxury hotel room to ring in the New Year or a family fun-filled country retreat to welcome in the spring, Trip.com users can benefit from huge savings during Trip.com's Black Friday weeklong campaign.

On top of the booking savings, throughout the campaign period Trip.com will be giving away a limited number of £20 coupons. Coupons will be available on a first come, first served basis, and valid for travel between 22 November 2021 and 31 March 2022 - meaning users who receive a coupon can use them towards a spontaneous winter trip or plan ahead and book a springtime escape. Coupons will be given out during the whole campaign period and for use by Trip.com users for bookings over the applicable minimum value on the Trip.com mobile app.

To get access to the incredible deals on offer over the next week, download the Trip.com app here. For more information and full terms and conditions for Trip.com's Black Friday campaign, please visit: [insert GB campaign landing page link].

"We know UK travellers are eager to book their next trip, with both the booking discounts and coupon giveaways on offer in this campaign, we are happy to help them on their way," commented Jon Cooper, Trip.com UK Country Head. "This is one of Trip.com's most comprehensive campaigns yet, featuring a whole range of exclusive deals sourced from our trusted partners. We are excited to roll out this campaign as we continue to grow in the UK, giving our users top travel products at attractive prices, all the while providing industry-leading customer service."

To show it cares for its customers, Trip.com recently launched its Customer Service Pledge. Trip.com is committed to supporting customers throughout their trip and is always there when help is needed with its 24/7 multilingual global customer service centres.

About Trip.com

Trip.com is an international one-stop travel service provider, available in 20 languages across 27 countries and regions in 31 local currencies and sites. Trip.com has an extensive hotel and flight network consisting of more than 1.2 million hotels and flights from over 480 airlines covering 2,600 airports in 200 countries and regions around the globe. Trip.com's world-class 24/7 multilingual customer service as well as additional centres in Edinburgh, Tokyo and Seoul, help to 'create the best travel experience' for its millions of customers worldwide. To book your next trip, visit www.trip.com .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1095154/trip_com_Logo.jpg