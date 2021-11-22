Gold Mountain Mining Corp: Gold Mountain Announces Graduation to the Toronto Stock Exchange

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2021 / Gold Mountain Mining Corp. ("Gold Mountain" or the "Company") (TSX.V:GMTN)(OTCQB:GMTNF)(Frankfurt:5XFA) announced today that it has received final approval for listing of the Company's common shares (the "Common Shares") on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX"). In connection with the graduation the Common Shares, which are currently listed for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), will be up-listed to the TSX.

"After commencing trading on the Venture only 11 months ago, graduating to the senior board marks an exciting achievement for our company and is testament to Management's commitment to deliver shareholder value," commented CEO and Director Kevin Smith. "By going into production with only 70 million shares issued and outstanding, a clear path to revenue and an updated resource estimate expected to be completed this fall, we plan on ending our first year of trading carrying serious momentum. We anticipate that 2022 will see Gold Mountain transition into steady state production, positive cashflow and another multi-phased exploration program to continue showcasing the Elk's scalability."

The Common Shares are all expected to begin trading on the TSX effective as of commencement of trading on November 23, 2021 (the "Listing Date"). Upon listing on the TSX, the Common Shares will continue to trade under the ticker symbol "GMTN", respectively. In conjunction with the graduation to the TSX, the Common Shares will be concurrently delisted from the TSXV prior to commencement of trading on the TSX. Holders of the Common Shares are not required to take any action in connection with the graduation to the TSX.

Update to Escrow Release Schedule

In connection with the graduation to the TSX, all of the Gold Mountain securities that were subject to a Tier 2 escrow release schedule pursuant to a Surplus Securities Escrow Agreement and a Value Security Escrow Agreement both dated December 16, 2020 and a CPC Escrow Agreement dated December 6, 2019 will be subject to a Tier 1 release schedule. The tables below sets out the updated Escrow Release Schedule for each applicable agreement:

VALUE ESCROW TABLE

Release Dates Tier 2 Original Release Schedule TSX Percentage Shares Released Percentage Shares Released December 29, 2020 10% 256,160 25% 640,400 June 29, 2021 15% 384,240 25% 640,400 December 29, 2021 15% 384,240 25% 640,400 June 29, 2022 15% 384,240 25% 640,400 December 29, 2022 15% 384,240 N/A - June 29, 2023 15% 384,240 N/A - December 29, 2023 15% 384,240 N/A - TOTAL 100% 2,561,600 100% 2,561,600

SURPLUS ESCROW TABLE

Release Dates Tier 2 Original Release Schedule TSX Percentage Shares Released Options Released Percentage Shares Released Options Released December 29, 2020 5% 475,144 77,707 10% 950,289 155,414 June 29, 2021 5% 475,144 77,707 20% 1,900,487 310,828 December 29, 2021 10% 950,289 155,414 30% 2,850,868 466,242 June 29, 2022 10% 950,289 155,414 40% 3,801,250 621,656 December 29, 2022 15% 1,425,434 233,121 N/A - June 29, 2023 15% 1,425,434 233,121 N/A - December 29, 2023 40% 3,801,250 621,656 N/A - TOTAL 100% 9,502,894 1,554,140 100% 9,502,894 1,554,140

CPC ESCROW TABLE

Release Dates Tier 2 Original Release Schedule TSX Percentage Shares Released Percentage Shares Released December 29, 2020 10% 250,000 25% 625,000 June 29, 2021 15% 375,000 25% 625,000 December 29, 2021 15% 375,000 25% 625,000 June 29, 2022 15% 375,000 25% 625,000 December 29, 2022 15% 375,000 N/A - June 29, 2023 15% 375,000 N/A - December 29, 2023 15% 375,000 N/A - TOTAL 100% 2,500,000 100% 2,500,000

Preliminary Economic Assessment

For details on the key assumptions behind the Company entering into steady state production and its anticipated cash flow, please see the Preliminary Economic Assessment entitled "Updated Preliminary Economic Assessment on the Elk Gold Project" dated June 21, 2021 with an effective date of May 14, 2021 a copy of which is available on SEDAR (the "PEA").

The Company's mine plan and annual after-tax profit are based on the PEA which is preliminary in nature and includes inferred resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves. There is no certainty that the PEA will be realized.

Qualified Person

The foregoing technical information was approved by Grant Carlson, P.Eng., a Qualified Person, as defined under National Instrument 43-101 and the Chief Operating Officer for the Company.

About Gold Mountain Mining

Gold Mountain is a British Columbia based gold and silver exploration and development company focused on resource expansion at the Elk Gold Project, a past-producing mine located 57 KM from Merritt in South Central British Columbia. Additional information is available at www.sedar.com or on the Company's new website at www.gold-mountain.ca.

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward- looking statements include statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release and are not purely historical including any information or statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future and often, but not always, use words or phrases such as "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "estimates" or "intends", or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward looking statements in this press release include the statement with respect to the anticipated listing date on the TSX, the increase in resource estimate this fall, the anticipated state of production. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; the price of gold; and the results of current exploration. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Gold Mountain disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. For a comprehensive overview of all risks that may impact the Company, please see the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended January 31, 2021 which was filed on the Company's SEDAR profile on November 4, 2021.

