- (PLX AI) - Ericsson shares were down 3.7% in morning trading as analysts were surprised by the company's expansion into a new vertical with the Vonage acquisition.
- • Ericsson is buying Vonage for $6.2 billion, or $21 per share
- • Vonage is a competitor to Sinch
- • We are a bit surprised by this acquisition, which initially looks like a vague fit, analysts at Carnegie said
- • This acquisition gives Ericsson access to an entirely new vertical, which they are not as familiar with, Carnegie said
- • We do not see a clear strategic fit between these two: Carnegie
- • Ericsson is paying very high multiples for Vonage, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said
- • Meanwhile, this could be a direct negative to Sinch and other CPaaS providers if Ericsson sells Vonage products directly to operators, SEB said
ERICSSON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de