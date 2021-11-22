TouchNote Limited: Touchnote Launches Gifting in the US

Card-sending subscription service TouchNote launches gifting in the US

Customers can now add thoughtful gift bundles to send with their personalized cards

LONDON, UK and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2021 / TouchNote, the leading card-sending subscription service and everyday kindness app, has introduced gifting for its customers across the US.

TouchNote US customers can now select a gift bundle to accompany a TouchNote postcard or greetings card. The move aligns TouchNote's offering in the US with the options currently available to their UK customer base.

The selection of gifts has been chosen to suit a wide range of occasions, messages, and recipients. Customers can decide to add a gift bundle by using the "Add something special" option after they have designed their personalized card.

Dan Ziv, CEO at TouchNote, said: "With new local US suppliers in place and a range of gifting bundles to suit all occasions, this expansion of the US offer complements our existing TouchNote offer in the UK.

"Sending a gift along with a card helps our customers to show they care - whether it's a Birthday Bonanza bundle for a friend who's celebrating a birthday, a Thank you so Much or even a You are Wonderful bundle that will bring a smile to their face. We're thrilled to be bringing our US customers more ways to share everyday kindness through TouchNote."

TouchNote launched a gifting offer for UK-based customers in June 2021. After this, it soon began developing a gifting offer tailored to its customers in the US. Gifting options became available for US customers earlier this month on the TouchNote iOS and Android apps.

The subscription service has the ambition to continue expanding its gifting options in the future to offer customers even greater choice, having recently added flowers to its UK gifting options.

