Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Zealand Pharma A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to exercise of employee warrants

The share capital of Zealand Pharma has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 23 November 2021 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0060257814 --------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Zealand Pharma --------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 43,581,697 shares (DKK 43,581,697) --------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 47,045 shares (DKK 47,045) --------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 43,628,742 shares (DKK 43,628,742) --------------------------------------------------------------- Exercise price, new shares: DKK 135.30 - 1,934 shares DKK 100.80 - 5,111 shares DKK 90.00 - 40,000 shares --------------------------------------------------------------- Denomination: DKK 1 --------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: ZEAL --------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 78587 --------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1028181