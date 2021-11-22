Felpreva (tigolaner/emodepside/praziquantel) has been granted marketing authorisation by the European Commission

(tigolaner/emodepside/praziquantel) has been granted marketing authorisation by the European Commission The combination product is the first spot-on solution for cats approved in the EU to treat both internal and external parasite infestations/infections, including tapeworms, for up to three months

Tigolaner, one of the three active compounds in Felpreva, is a novel active substance targeting fleas, ticks and mites

Vetoquinol (Paris: VETO) is delighted to announce that, following positive opinion from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Veterinary Use (CVMP), the European Commission has granted marketing authorisation for Felpreva (tigolaner/emodepside/praziquantel) for spot-on prevention and treatment of mixed parasitic infestations/infections in cats.1

Felpreva is the first spot-on parasiticide for cats that covers tapeworms in addition to other endoparasites including gastrointestinal roundworms and lungworms, and ectoparasites (fleas, ticks and mites) for up to three months with a single dose. It is licensed for treatment of cats with, or at risk from, mixed parasitic infestations/infections, including:

Endoparasites:

- Gastrointestinal roundworms: infection with Toxocara cati, Toxascaris leonina and Ancylostoma tubaeforme

- Lungworms: infection with Aelurostrongylus abstrusus and Troglostrongylus brevior

- Tapeworms: infection with Dipylidium caninum and Taenia taeniaeformis

- Ectoparasites:

- Flea (Ctenocephalides felis), tick (Ixodes ricinus, Ixodes holocyclus) and mite (Otodectes cynotis) infestations, as well as mild to moderate cases of notoedric mange (caused by Notoedres cati). It can also form part of a treatment strategy for flea allergic dermatitis (FAD).

Matthieu Frechin, Vetoquinol CEO, commented: "Marketing authorisation is a pivotal achievement for both Vetoquinol and Felpreva. It is a breakthrough treatment with convenience and simplicity of use combined with long-lasting efficacy. We believe that Felpreva will be a real game changer for this area of veterinary medicine, demonstrating our commitment to the parasiticide market."

Felpreva is part of the endectocide class of veterinary parasiticides that covers both internal (endo) and external (ecto) parasites. It is a combination of active substances emodepside and praziquantel, with tigolaner, a novel active ingredient.1

It is estimated that parasiticides make up the largest segment in the companion animal veterinary pharmaceutical market worldwide. Moreover, the fast-growing endectocide category is estimated to make up approximately one quarter of the total companion animal parasiticide market.2

Fifty percent of pet owners in Europe report currently treating their pets with an endectocide product.3 However, research suggests owners are treating cats less frequently than recommended by the European Scientific Counsel Companion Animal Parasites (ESCCAP), which recommends no less than four times per year for deworming in certain risk groups of cats.4.5

Juliana Carrer, International Range Manager at Vetoquinol, said: "With veterinary staff busier than ever, and increasing numbers of new cat owners across Europe, we understand the need to reduce prescribing complexity and increase vets' confidence in owner compliance. As a qualified veterinarian myself I warmly welcome the approval of Felpreva

It is anticipated that Felpreva will be made available to veterinarians across Europe in early 2022.

References

ABOUT VETOQUINOL

Vetoquinol is a leading global animal health company that supplies drugs and non-medicinal products for the livestock (cattle and pigs) and pet (dogs and cats) markets.

As an independent pure player, Vetoquinol designs, develops and sells veterinary drugs and non-medicinal products in Europe, the Americas and the Asia Pacific region.

Since its foundation in 1933, Vetoquinol has pursued a strategy combining innovation with geographical diversification. The Group's hybrid growth is driven by the reinforcement of its product portfolio coupled with acquisitions in high potential growth markets. Vetoquinol employed 2,540 people as of September 30th, 2021.

Vetoquinol has been listed on Euronext Paris since 2006 (symbol: VETO).

The Vetoquinol share is eligible for the French PEA and PEA-PME personal equity plans.

For further information, go to: www.vetoquinol.com

MIND+MATTER (Vetoquinol's PR Partner agency)

Theresa Baker: Email: theresa.baker@ashfieldhealth.com

VETOQUINOL

International Range Manager Companion Animal Parasiticides

Juliana Carrer: Email: juliana.carrer@vetoquinol.com