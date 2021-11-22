Dermatology Excimer Laser Market Size Worth $955.5 Million By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global dermatology excimer laser market size is expected to reach USD 955.5 million by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a CAGR of 10.0% over the forecast period. Dermatology excimer lasers are a novel form of targeted phototherapy that delivers a specific wavelength (308 nm) of monochromatic UVB radiation using an excimer laser or an excimer lamp. According to NCBI, excimer lasers have been proven effective in treating skin conditions like psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, alopecia area ta, allergic rhinitis, folliculitis, etc.

Key Insights & Findings:

The trolley-mounted product segment dominated the market in 2020 as these devices are easily portable, adjustable, and consume less space in an aesthetic clinic

The psoriasis application segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 due to the high prevalence of psoriasis, which is expected to increase further

North America dominated the global market in 2020 owing to the increased prevalence of skin conditions and the presence of a large number of certified professionals

High personal disposable income levels & expenditure on healthcare are expected to drive the North America regional market over the forecast period

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to the rising prevalence of many skin conditions and the presence of key players

Read 110 page research report, "Dermatology Excimer Laser Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Hand-held, Trolley-mounted), By Application (Psoriasis, Vitiligo), By Region (North America, APAC), And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research

Factors like the rising prevalence of skin conditions, such as eczema, the non-invasive nature of the procedures, and the advent of technologically advanced treatment systems, offering lower complication risks, are expected to propel market growth. Skin conditions that are generally considered difficult to treat, such as hypopigmented striae and hypopigmented scars, can also be effectively treated using excimers. Technological advancement and availability of an extensive range of devices in the market that offers high patient satisfaction and visible results are expected to boost the market growth.

The global market was adversely affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic as the footfall of patient appointments for skin treatments was temporarily suspended. However, the governments in many countries have allowed dermatology clinics to resume skin treatment consultations and aesthetic procedures by adhering to strict COVID-19 protocols. Moreover, many aesthetic professionals believe that there will be a surge in demand for beauty and aesthetic treatments post-COVID-19 crisis, which is expected to propel market growth.

Grand View Research has segmented the global dermatology excimer laser market on the basis of product, application, and region:

List of Key Players of Dermatology Excimer Laser Market

Ra Medical Systems

Shenzhen GSD Tech Co., Ltd.

Alma Lasers (Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.)

Strata Skin Sciences, Inc.

The Daavlin Company

