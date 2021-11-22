

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark consumer confidence weakened in November, survey data from Statistics Denmark showed on Monday.



The consumer confidence index fell to -2.0 in November from 3.3 in October. The average for the past six months was 3.1.



The index measuring consumers' view regarding the future personal financial situation decreased to 5.7 in November from 9.8 in the preceding month.



The measure reflecting the past personal financial situation fell to 1.9 in November from 2.8 in the prior month.



Households' assessment regarding the general economic situation of the country over the next year decreased to -3.2 in November from 9.7 in October.



The index reflecting the view on the past general economic situation weakened to 1.0 from 7.0 October.



Consumers were more negative toward the big purchases in November as the index increased to -15.3 from -12.9 in the previous month.



They expect the unemployment to decrease over the next year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

