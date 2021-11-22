COMMERZBANK AG - Post-stabilisation Commerzbank GBP 250m sp 2024
London, November 22
Post-stabilisation notice
November 22, 2021
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
GBP 250 million Preferred Senior Notes due 2024
Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 13620) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
|Issuer:
|Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
|Guarantor (if any):
|none
|ISIN:
|XS2411541654
|Aggregate nominal amount:
|GBP 250,000,000
|Description:
|1.5 % senior preferred Notes due 22 November 2024
|Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
|Commerzbank AG
Barclays Bank plc
BNP Paribas
Goldman Sachs
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
