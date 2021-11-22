Genius Sports to provide official sportsbook, media content and NFL advertising inventory

FanDuel designates Genius Sports as a preferred programmatic marketing partner

FanDuel will implement Genius Sports' suite of official NFL data products and trading solutions

Agreement demonstrates the continual value Genius Sports provides through its position at the convergence of sports leagues, sportsbooks, and ad-tech

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) ("Genius Sports") today announced a new agreement with FanDuel Group ("FanDuel") to provide a range of official NFL data, content, media products and trading services.

In April 2021, FanDuel was selected as one of the NFL's official sports betting partners. In the same period, Genius Sports became the league's exclusive live streaming partner and distributor of real-time official play-by-play statistics, providing sportsbook partners including FanDuel with access to the NFL's proprietary Next Gen Stats (NGS) data, and official sports betting data feed.

FanDuel, America's #1 sportsbook and the largest mobile betting operator in the U.S., will implement Genius Sports' NFL offering. Genius Sports represents the NFL's legalized sports betting advertising inventory across the league's owned and operated digital platforms. These assets alongside the NFL's official data feeds, will create value for FanDuel across the full player lifecycle from player acquisition to pre-match and in-game betting, through to long-term customer retention.

Alongside NFL content exclusive to Genius Sports, FanDuel will also have access to Genius Sports' official data-powered in-play content and live trading solutions across multiple sports and thousands of live events. Genius Sports has exclusive official data partnerships with NASCAR, the English Premier League, LigaMX, Argentinian and Colombian soccer and hundreds of other leagues and federations worldwide.

"We are delighted to partner with FanDuel to help them create the most compelling and contextual sports betting experience possible," said Mark Locke, CEO of Genius Sports. "With official data at its heart, this partnership enables FanDuel to better engage and monetize its customer base at every step of their journey. We couldn't be more proud to be expanding our relationship with a clear giant of US sports betting in a way that entirely validates our long-held strategic vision."

"We are always looking for ways to improve our product and the data opportunities gained via this agreement help FanDuel achieve that objective," said Niall Connell, General Manager of FanDuel Group. "The new suite of offerings including official NFL data will enable us to better serve our customers and enhance America's #1 Sportsbook."

ENDS

About FanDuel Group

FanDuel Group is an innovative sports-tech entertainment company that is changing the way consumers engage with their favorite sports, teams, and leagues. The premier gaming destination in the United States, FanDuel Group consists of a portfolio of leading brands across gaming, sports betting, daily fantasy sports, advance-deposit wagering, and TV/media, including FanDuel, Betfair US, and TVG. FanDuel Group has a presence across all 50 states and 8.5 million customers. The company is based in New York with offices in California, New Jersey, Florida, Oregon, and Scotland. FanDuel Group is a subsidiary of Flutter Entertainment plc, theworld's largest sports betting and gaming operator with a portfolio of globally recognized brands and a constituent of the FTSE 100 index of the London Stock Exchange.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports is the official data, technology and commercial partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media. We are a global leader in digital sports content, technology and integrity services. Our technology is used in over 150 countries worldwide, empowering sports to capture, manage and distribute their live data and video, driving their digital transformation and enhancing their relationships with fans.

We are the trusted partner to over 400 sports organizations globally, including many of the world's largest leagues and federations such as the NFL, EPL, FIBA, NCAA, NASCAR, AFA and PGA.

Genius Sports is uniquely placed through cutting-edge technology, scale and global reach to support our partners.

We are more than just a technology company, we build long-term relationships with sports at all levels, helping them to control and maximize the value of their content while providing technical expertise and round-the-clock support.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211122006102/en/

Contacts:

Press:

Chris Dougan, Chief Communications Officer

Genius Sports

+1 (202) 766-4430

chris.dougan@geniussports.com



Kevin Hennessy, Director, Publicity

FanDuel

Kevin.Hennessy@fanduel.com



Charlie Harrison Katherine Kremer, The One Nine Three Group

+44 788 41 36143 +1 (917) 885-9704

charlie.harrison@the193.com Katherine.kremer@the193.com



Investors:

Brandon Bukstel, Investor Relations Manager

Genius Sports

+1 (954) 554-7932

Brandon.bukstel@geniussports.com