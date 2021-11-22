Anzeige
WKN: A0LFEB ISIN: SE0001852419 Ticker-Symbol: L5E 
Frankfurt
22.11.21
10:00 Uhr
30,160 Euro
-0,100
-0,33 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LINDAB INTERNATIONAL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LINDAB INTERNATIONAL AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,88030,14014:01
PR Newswire
22.11.2021 | 12:16
120 Leser
Lindab acquires the Swedish roof manufacturer Profilplåt

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lindab strengthens its market position in northern Sweden with the acquisition of Profilplåt i Sverige AB, which mainly manufactures and sells sheet metal roofs and walls.

Profilplåt complements Lindab's current production very well with its high-quality products in the same area. With Profilplåt, Lindab also gets access to expertise and expanded customer contacts in northern Sweden. Profilplåt's location in Sundsvall provides Lindab with improved transport possibilities to northern Sweden, as sheet metal roofs and wall elements are heavy products where transports over long distances is challenging.

"We are happy to welcome Profilplåt into Lindab. It is a well-run, growing company with high customer satisfaction and high profitability", says Ola Ringdahl, President and CEO of Lindab. "Northern Sweden is an expansive region with large investments and there is a great demand for this type of products. With the acquisition, we also strengthen our delivery capacity in this highly interesting area. We are very pleased that both current owners, Robert Johansson and Olle Skogsberg, will continue to run the business as part of Lindab."

"We are looking forward to be part of Lindab and jointly develop tomorrow's roof and wall solutions. Lindab is a large purchaser of steel, which we will be able to benefit from, while at the same time contributing with our knowledge and local presence. We share Lindab's view of what is important in terms of product quality and customer relations and look forward to taking Profilplåt to the next level as part of Lindab", says Robert Johansson, Managing Director of Profilplåt.

Profilplåt i Sverige AB is based in Sundsvall in northern Sweden. The company was founded in 1968 and has since the beginning manufactured sheet metal products. The company has annual sales of approximately SEK 70 million and has an operating margin that is higher than Lindab's operating margin. Profilplåt has 13 employees. Profilplåt will be part of Business area Profile Systems.

Read more about Profilplåt on their website: https://profilplat.se/

Contacts:

Ola Ringdahl
President and CEO
E-mail: ola.ringdahl@lindab.com
Phone: +46 (0) 431 850 00

Catharina Paulcén
Head of Corporate Communications
E-mail: catharina.paulcen@lindab.com
Mobile: +46 (0) 701 48 99 65

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/lindab/r/lindab-acquires-the-swedish-roof-manufacturer-profilplat,c3458022

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1983/3458022/1499597.pdf

Release

© 2021 PR Newswire
© 2021 PR Newswire