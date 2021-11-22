

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's industrial production rose more than expected in October, data from Statistics Poland showed on Monday.



Separate data showed that producer prices increased in October.



Industrial production grew 7.8 percent annually in October. Economists had expected a growth of 5.3 percent.



Manufacturing output rose 5.5 percent yearly in October and mining and quarrying output grew 2.4 percent. Electricity output and water supply gained by 40.6 percent and 10.7 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, industrial output gained 2.3 percent in October.



Producer prices grew 11.8 percent annually in October, following 10.3 percent increase in September. Economists had forecast a 10.8 percent rise.



Prices in mining and quarrying grew 23.2 percent and prices in manufacturing rise 11.9 percent. Prices for electricity, gas supply, steam and hot, and water supply, sewerage and waste management prices increased by 8.5 percent and 3.8 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 1.8 percent in October, following a 0.9 in the prior month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de