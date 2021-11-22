

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Five people were killed and more than 40 others were injured after an SUV rammed through a Christmas parade in the Milwaukee suburb of Waukesha in Wisconsin on Sunday.



'These numbers may change as we collect additional information. Many people have self-transported to area hospitals,' the city of Waukesha said on Twitter.



Some of the injured are in critical condition.



Reports quoting witnesses said the red car was dashing in high speed after breaking barricades, and hit the celebrating crowd along the parade route on Main Street in the evening. People were screaming in panic as the car rolled over the fallen.



The victims included children.



Waukesha Police Chief Daniel P. Thompson told reporters that 'a person of interest is in custody.' He could not confirm if it was an act of terrorism. The suspect appeared to have been fleeing another scene, CBS News reported.



The vehicle hit a dance team of girls aged below 15, according to Milwaukee's Fox6 TV station .



A children's hospital in Wisconsin said 15 patients who were injured in the incident have been admitted there.



All public schools in Waukesha will remain closed on Monday.



'The District will have additional counselors available during the school day at all buildings for all students that may be in need of support services,' the School District of Waukesha said in a statement.



Local authorities have set up a family reunification center at the Metro Transit Center on Bank Street.



'Kathy and I are praying for Waukesha tonight and all the kids, families, and community members affected by this senseless act,' Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers tweeted. 'I'm grateful for the first responders and folks who acted quickly to help, and we are in contact with local partners as we await more information,' he added.



