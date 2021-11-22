DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s)

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Nov-2021 / 11:06 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 19/11/2021) of GBP64.33m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 19/11/2021) of GBP47.44m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 19/11/2021 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue* 227.53p 20,850,000.00 Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 225.29p Ordinary share price 215.00p Premium / (Discount) to NAV (5.51)% Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 116.50p 14,500,000.00 ZDP share price 116.50p Premium to NAV 0.00% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period undistributed revenue covers the period 01/05 to 19/11/2021

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDVP LEI Code: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 Sequence No.: 0 EQS News ID: 1250981 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1250981&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 22, 2021 06:07 ET (11:07 GMT)