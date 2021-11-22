Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for 24Storage AB is updated (600/21)

On November 8, 2021, the shares in 24Storage AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to a public takeover offer from T-C Storage BidCo AB to the shareholders in the Company. Today, November 22, 2021, Shurgard Self Storage S.A., through its wholly owned subsidiary Shurgard Sweden AB, also disclosed a public takeover offer to the shareholders in the Company. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that a listed company may be given observation status if the company is subject to a public takeover offer. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the observation status for the shares in 24Storage AB (24STOR, ISIN code SE0013358710, order book ID 186413). For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB