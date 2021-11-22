Appointment of Peter Harris as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) to drive the strategy and business planning, and Malgosia Plucinska as the Chief Customer Officer (CCO) to lead the development of the whole customer journey.

Pipedrive, the sales-first CRM and intelligent revenue management platform for small and medium sized businesses, today announced the appointment of the newest members of the company's executive team: Peter Harris as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Malgosia Plucinska as the Chief Customer Officer (CCO).

The addition of the two experienced executive officers brings a wealth of experience to Pipedrive, helping drive the company's profitability and securing its growth as an intelligent revenue platform for SMBs. Peter Harris, the company's new COO, will develop and execute Pipedrive's overall strategy. His responsibilities include leading the Sales and Partner Channel teams, M&A strategy, as well as localization and development of new markets. Malgosia Plucinska, CCO, will lead Pipedrive's customer-facing teams and will help with forming a connected view of the whole customer journey.

Joining Pipedrive's London office, Pete has worked for more than a decade with small and medium-sized businesses to help them succeed. For the last four years, he was responsible for building and growing Intuit Quickbooks' Global Business Development and Global Partnerships function. Before that, he spent 13 years at Deloitte in Strategy Consulting, launching an Incubator, a Venture function, and most recently the COO of a startup called Propel.

"It's an exciting time to be joining the team as Pipedrive has just announced its new global vision to be a sales-first CRM and intelligent revenue management platform for SMBs. Using my previous experience, I'm committed to helping the company to scale and reach its next phase of growth. With such a talented team at Pipedrive, we can increase the value we can deliver to our customers worldwide and help them meet, or hopefully exceed, their revenue goals," said Peter Harris, COO, Pipedrive.

Malgosia has been driving business transformation and revenue growth for more than 15 years in various Private Equity owned companies. Before joining the Pipedrive team, she led TIBCO's Digital Acquisition and Retention efforts globally establishing Account Management and Renewals best practices shared across the Vista Equity portfolio companies. She has extensive experience working with Small and Medium Business customers in their journey to digitize their processes and drive their Go-To-Market innovation.

"??Today's competitive SaaS business is all about customer experience, and companies need to be strategic about it. My mission at Pipedrive is to enable cross-functional collaboration between our teams to ensure seamless customer journeys, especially during Pipedrive's rapid growth globally. Pipedrive is a catalyst for change for how small and medium sized companies do their business our teams are here to enable these companies in their revenue growth and their digital transformation. Our customers' success is our success we are delighted to represent the 'Voice of Customer' at Pipedrive," said Malgosia Plucinska, CCO, Pipedrive.

"I am beyond excited to welcome Peter and Malgosia to the team. Pipedrive will benefit from their talent, extensive experience, and leadership skills as we pursue our next chapter of growth. Most importantly, they both are passionate about driving business transformation and helping small and medium-sized businesses succeed," said Dominic Allon, CEO, Pipedrive.

About Pipedrive

Founded in 2010, Pipedrive is the sales-first CRM and intelligent revenue management platform for small and medium sized businesses. Today, Pipedrive is used by revenue teams at more than 95,000 companies worldwide. Pipedrive is headquartered in New York and has offices across Europe and in the US. The company is backed by a majority holder Vista Equity Partners, and Bessemer Venture Partners, Insight Partners, Atomico, DTCP, and Rembrandt Venture Partners. Learn more at www.pipedrive.com.

