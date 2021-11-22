Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 22, 2021) - Zonetail Inc. (TSXV: ZONE) (OTCQB: ZTLLF) ("Zonetail" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement to provide its 'Zonetail Home' residential mobile platform to another property management group, who for over 70 years has been developing and managing homes, condos, high-rise residences, commercial properties and golf courses across Southern Ontario.

'Zonetail Home' is a mobile platform designed for high-rise residential buildings, as well as property managed townhouse and gated communities. The platform connects the residents to the amenities and services of their building, or community as it's often referred, through the convenience of their personal mobile device. 'Zonetail Home' is fully integrated with Yardi Voyager, the largest property management software company in North America.

Using 'Zonetail Home', residents can access the building's community news and activity feeds, community calendar, document libraries, and book building amenities, such as visitor parking or the elevator, all using the app. In addition, residents can create and track maintenance requests, view their ledger and status certificates (for condos), and access links to pay their rent or monthly maintenance dues. It digitizes the communications between property management and the residents.

Included on the 'Zonetail Home' platform is an 'Explore' section highlighting the businesses and services that residents are in constant need of. These businesses pay Zonetail to be on the platforms to connect with the highly sought, but often difficult to reach high-rise residents.

"We are very excited to work with our latest property management client. Many people in Toronto are familiar with who they are, whether it's through their residential buildings, commercial buildings, shopping malls or golf courses," said Mark Holmes, President and CEO of Zonetail.

This addition to the Zonetail property portfolio is meaningful as it continues to build upon the Company's already deep market penetration in the Greater Toronto Area, one of the largest high rise residential markets in North America. Zonetail reports, that it also plans to include the shopping malls and golf courses managed by this group on the "Explore" section of the platform.

About Zonetail

Zonetail Inc. (TSXV: ZONE), (OTCQB: ZTLLF) is a mobile platform for hotels and high-rise residential buildings providing guests and residents access and interaction with building amenities and services, as well as neighbouring restaurants, stores, services, and other businesses. Zonetail has a partnership with AAHOA, the largest association of hoteliers in the world, representing over 25,000 hotels and 50% of the US market. Zonetail is also partnered with Shiftsuite, one of the largest property management system software providers to the condo industry in Canada. The residential platform is now live in over 80,000 condominium households. Zonetail recently has signed an integration agreement with Yardi, the largest property management software company in North America.

Please visit https://www.zonetail.com.

For more information, please contact:

Mark Holmes, President and CEO

Zonetail Inc.

Telephone: (416) 994-5399

mark@zonetail.com

Legal Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statements

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/104571