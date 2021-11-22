- (PLX AI) - Getinge CMD: plans to accelerate growth and productivity to reach new financial targets.
- • Getinge new financial targets for 2022-2025 annual organic net sales growth of 4-6%, up from 2-4% previously
- • Analysts expected 4-6%
- • Getinge also targets for 2022-2025 adjusted EPS growth of above 10% on average
- • Getinge sees gradual improvement of EBITA margin to 21% or more by the end of the period
- • In addition to this, further net sales growth and operating profit will be added from selective acquisitions, for which Getinge says has significant capacity
