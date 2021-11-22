

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - AI company Baidu.com, Inc. (BIDU) and French drug major Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY) have entered into an agreement to integrate Baidu's messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) design optimization platform, LinearDesign, into Sanofi's product design pipeline.



Under the agreement, Sanofi will leverage the LinearDesign platform to contribute to the optimization of mRNA sequences for human therapeutic and preventive uses.



This agreement marks a milestone for Baidu to use its strengths in computational biology to optimize mRNA vaccine and therapy designs in real-world pharmaceutical practice beyond Covid-19.



LinearDesign is a novel algorithm developed by Baidu researchers in 2020 specifically for mRNA sequence design. Experiments both in vitro and in vivo have demonstrated the effectiveness of LinearDesign in improving the stability and immunogenicity of Spike protein-encoding mRNA.



The LinearDesign program is part of Baidu's ongoing effort to develop innovative computational biology technology aiming to accelerate novel drug discovery.



