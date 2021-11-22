Founded by industry veteran Anne Clarke Wolff, IPA disrupts traditional investment banking by integrating unique strategic services and leveraging diverse perspectives

Independence Point Advisors ("IPA") today announced that it has launched as a women-owned investment bank and advisory firm. IPA was founded by industry veteran Anne Clarke Wolff on the belief that today's clients have a diversity of opportunities and challenges that require a diversity of talent to navigate.

IPA's disruptive approach will be organized around three lines of business:

Strategic Opportunity and Risk Advisory Services ("SORA"), which includes a team of experts at the intersection of global risk, geostrategy, cyber security, ESG, human capital and board diversity

Capital Markets advice and underwriting. IPA intends to have a women-owned broker dealer with best-in-class equity and debt capital markets talent

Strategic Advisory Services

"A more diverse investment bank is not just about doing what is right for the world or even the talent, it's about doing what is right for the client. Our modern business model widens the aperture of traditional investment banking, which aligns us with clients as partners for the long-term," said Wolff. "We are certain that more diverse teams bring better ideas and advice, a more holistic view of opportunities and risks, and a better bottom line outcome."

IPA, which aspires to have 70% or more of its team with diverse backgrounds and perspectives, currently has a team of women and diverse leaders with proven track records advising clients across industries on their most important strategic decisions. IPA will also utilize its tenured network of women corporate directors as Senior Advisors to broaden its expertise and provide clients with actionable advice and insights. In addition, IPA is building a firm that represents the future of the industry, challenging the status quo, leveraging flexibility, geographic openness and an entrepreneurial mindset to create a culture of meritocracy. IPA also announced a strategic alliance with Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ), which will be the exclusive partner on M&A assignments generated by IPA.

"Anne has long advocated for diversity of perspectives and creating novel and effective approaches to helping businesses succeed," said Peter R. Orszag, CEO of Lazard Financial Advisory. "We applaud Anne and her partners on launching IPA and are looking forward to working together toward our common purpose of advising clients in an evolving landscape that will require vision, a diverse set of skills and a continuing commitment to excellence."

Wolff, who serves as Founder and CEO, has held senior leadership roles for more than three decades at the largest global investment banks including Bank of America, JP Morgan and Citigroup. The leadership team also includes 30-year Wall Street veteran Terri Lecamp and industry leader Siobhan MacDermott. Lecamp began her career working alongside Wolff at Salomon Brothers and brings executive management experience from roles including Partner and Chief Operating Officer of Melody Capital Partners and Founding Partner and Chief Operating Officer of Plainfield Asset Management. MacDermott brings differentiated expertise to IPA's SORA advisory capabilities, having served in key roles including Vice Chairman in Global Corporate Investment Banking and Head of Global Cyber Public Policy at Bank of America, in addition to playing a key role standing up FS-ARC, the Financial Systemic Analysis and Resiliency Center focused on systemic risk across the eight large banks.

About Independence Point Advisors

Independence Point Advisors ("IPA") is a women-owned investment bank and advisory firm that was founded on the belief that today's clients have a diversity of opportunities and challenges that require a diversity of talent to navigate. Through a strategic alliance with Lazard, IPA will create an unrivaled combination of diverse perspectives and experience with Lazard's preeminent brand in strategic advisory. IPA intends to have a women-owned broker dealer with best-in-class equity and debt capital markets talent.IPA has also formed a team of experts at the intersectionof global risk, geostrategy, cyber security, ESG, human capital and board diversity top of mind issues facing corporate leaders today. For more information about IPA, please visit www.independencepoint.com.

