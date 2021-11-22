Halberd Corporation: Halberd Successfully Eradicates TNF-a, a Major Contributing Factor to Alzheimer's Disease

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2021 / Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB) successfully eradicated 85% of Tumor Necrosis Factor-alpha (TNF-α) from synthetic cerebral spinal fluid (CSF) in preliminary testing. Through Halberd's patented extracorporeal process, in combination with its patent-pending laser eradication methodology, TNF-α was eliminated through exposure to tuned laser irradiation. TNF-α is an inflammatory cytokine which has been identified as a major contributor to Alzheimer's Disease, and recently has been linked to obesity.



Dr. Mitchell S. Felder, Chief Technology Officer of Halberd Corporation and a board certified attending neurologist remarked, "TNF-α has been shown to be a significant contributor to the incidence of Alzheimer's disease. Studies have shown that neuroinflammation promotes the pathological process which leads to Alzheimer's Disease[1],[2],[3]. Drugs designed to inhibit neuroinflammation are limited in their effectiveness because they are inefficient at traversing the blood-brain barrier. Our extracorporeal elimination of the TNF-α inflammatory cytokine from cerebral spinal fluid could lead to a completely new approach to the treatment of Alzheimer's Disease. A reduction in the amount of TNF-α by over 80% in such a short time is a truly remarkable achievement."

William A. Hartman, Halberd Corporation's Chairman, President & CEO, added, "This is the latest step in our march towards finding effective treatments for PTSD, CTE and Alzheimer's Disease. We earlier reported on our successful elimination of Phosphorylated Tau from CSF, the primary building block of neurofibrillary tangles associated with Alzheimer's Disease, and Interleukin 6 (IL-6), another inflammatory cytokine associated with cognitive decline."

"Our next steps in our research program will address the elimination from, or the regulation of levels of several other inflammatory cytokines, proteins and glutamate in CSF, which have been linked to the onset and progression of Alzheimer's disease, other neurodegenerative diseases and obesity. Our longer term objective is to continue to focus on the eradication of the remaining pathogens from CSF and blood plasma related to Alzheimer's Disease, Parkinson's Disease, Lou Gehrig's Disease, Epilepsy and Obesity."

About Halberd Corporation.

Halberd Corporation (OTC-PINK:HALB), is a publicly traded company on the OTC Market, and is in full compliance with OTC Market reporting requirements. Since its restructuring in April of 2020, Halberd has obtained exclusive worldwide rights to three issued patents and has filed sixteen provisional, utility or PCT patent applications to enhance its value to its stockholders and to attract the interests of potential development partners.

