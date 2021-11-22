Star8 Corp.: RARI Nutrition Debuts Innovative New Website

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2021 / Star8 Corp (OTC PINK:STRH) subsidiary RARI Nutrition is pleased to share the launch of its newly redesigned website, rarinutrition.com.

The sleek redesign features a black, minimalist aesthetic, drawing inspiration from RARI's gold and black branding. The intuitive layout provides an easy web-browsing experience for customers, allowing them to browse and order RARI's products seamlessly through the website.

"I want to thank the team for all of the hard work they put into conceptualizing this new website - I think I can speak for everyone when I say it has exceeded our expectations," said Chris Bosco, Co-Founder and Director of Operations of RARI. "Customers will find the new site especially helpful in educating them about RARI and determining which product is the best fit to support their unique goals."

"Upgrading RARI's website with this redesign is an important step in continuing to grow the brand and serve its loyal customer base," said Mario Diez, Chief Executive Officer of Star8 Corp., the parent company of RARI. "I think the site is very impressive and would like to congratulate the team on a job well done."

About Rari Nutrition

RARI Nutrition is a supplier of 100% natural sports nutrition products and nutraceuticals.

Founded in early 2015, RARI Nutrition's primary focus is on the science of sports nutrition. RARI Nutrition operates at the highest quality threshold in the sports nutrition industry by producing products that are clinically dosed, GMP quality, made in the USA, and third-party tested for purity. For more information, please visit RariNutrition.com.

About Star8 Corporation

Star8 Corporation (OTCPK: STRH) is a publicly traded company with expertise in technology and eCommerce driven solutions. Additionally, Star8 Corp. provides sustainable marketing, technology, sales and distribution consulting for clients. Its subsidiary companies are TempuCheck and RARI Nutrition. To learn more about star8 Corp. please visit Star8Corp.com.

