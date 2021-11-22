Val-d'Or, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - November 22, 2021) - Bonterra Resources Inc. (TSXV: BTR) (OTCQX: BONXF) (FSE: 9BR2) ("Bonterra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from the ongoing expansion diamond drilling at its Gladiator project. The focus of this exploration campaign is on expanding the size and scope of the Gladiator gold deposit and supplementing the recently updated mineral resource estimate (the "2021 MRE", see press release dated June 23, 2021). The ongoing expansion drilling program at Gladiator continues to effectively extend the size of the mineralization with recent results confirming the existence of additional North Dipper zones and the up-dip and lateral expansion of previously identified North Dipper zones outside of the existing 2021 MRE at Gladiator.

The Company is currently drilling at a rate of approximately 6,000 metres ("m") per month which is balanced between expansion drilling at the Gladiator and Barry deposits and testing regional targets in the Urban-Barry sector.

Assays from 20 expansion diamond drill holes outside the 2021 MRE, have been received since the Company's September 2, 2021 press release. The assay results included in this press release are highlighted by:

North Dipper: 50.0 g/t Au over 1.4 m, including 139.5 g/t Au over 0.5 m in hole BA-21-45

50.0 g/t Au over 1.4 m, including 139.5 g/t Au over 0.5 m in hole BA-21-45 North Dipper: 7.9 g/t Au over 2.2 m, including 16.8 g/t Au over 1.0 m in hole BA-21-26

7.9 g/t Au over 2.2 m, including 16.8 g/t Au over 1.0 m in hole BA-21-26 North Dipper: 20.6 g/t Au over 0.5 m in hole BA-21-51A

Pascal Hamelin, CEO commented: "These recent drill results confirm additional occurrences and extensions of high-grade North dipping structures outside of the existing 2021 MRE at Gladiator. Drill rigs at Gladiator have been moved onto land for the winter months to focus on deeper drilling to test new targets."

The recent drilling has intersected the up-dip extension of several North Dipper zones associated to the Main Zone Corridor, with hole BA-21-45 returning 50.0 g/t Au over 1.4 m, including 139.5 g/t Au over 0.5 m, hole BA-21-26 returning 7.9 g/t Au over 2.2 m, including 16.8 g/t Au over 1.0 m and 6.0 g/t Au over 1.5 m, including 16.6 g/t Au over 0.5 m. Additional results obtained from previously released hole BA-21-19 intersecting a North Dipper zone returned 5.5 g/t Au over 1.2 m (Figures 1 and 2).

Gladiator Deposit Geology

The Gladiator deposit consists of a set of shear hosted sub-vertical quartz veins oriented at 60 degrees azimuth and are spatially associated with felsic dykes. The zones named spatially from the north-northwest to the south-southeast are: The North Zone, Footwall Zone and the Main Zone. These three zones include several sub-parallel veins interpreted as dislocated folds in sheared structures. The North Dippers Zones consist of secondary shears/fractures occurring in more brittle lithologies within gabbroic sills and a porphyritic felsic intrusive stock situated between the principal sub-vertical shears. They consist of shear/fracture filling quartz veins dipping 45 to 75 degrees to the north and oriented east-west. The North Dippers include the Barbeau Zone, which is one of the most significant zones in size and continuity at the Gladiator deposit. The Rivage Zone is located just north of the North Zone and consists of sub-vertical narrow shear hosted quartz veins. The South Zone consists of a sub-vertical shear hosted veining trending 70 to 80 degrees azimuth that bounds and drags the southern extensions of the North Dipper Zones. The Titan Zone consists of three verticals strongly deformed shear hosted veins trending 90 degrees azimuth located about 2 km to the North East of the Gladiator deposit. The South Titan Zones correspond to veins belonging to the sheared corridor that carry the Titan Zone. All the deposit zones have a strong 45 to 50 degree plunge to the northeast and remain open at depth along the northeast plunge (Figures 1 and 2).

The following table shows the significant intersections of the drill holes presented in this press release.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Grade (g/t Au) Zone BA-21-08 271.0 272.0 1.0 1.2 Main Zone BA-21-09 131.5 132.9 1.4 0.3 South Titan BA-21-11B 96.0 97.5 1.5 1.7 South Zone BA-21-13 15.5 16.0 0.5 1.4 North Dipper 41.0 42.0 1.0 2.1 North Dipper 291.0 292.0 1.0 2.2 North Dipper BA-21-14A No significant values BA-21-15 9.0 9.7 0.7 1.8 North Dipper 12.0 13.0 1.0 1.0 North Dipper 55.0 55.5 0.5 2.1 168.8 169.3 0.5 1.3 North Dipper BA-21-17 414.5 415.5 1.0 1.1 North Dipper 429.0 430.0 1.0 1.3 North Dipper 462.0 465.7 3.7 0.8 South Zone 580.0 585.5 5.5 0.7 BA-21-18 26.0 28.0 2.0 0.5 BA-21-18A 131.0 132.0 1.0 3.7 North Dipper 190.0 190.5 0.5 4.0 North Dipper BA-21-19 272.5 273.7 1.2 5.5 North Dipper 290.5 291.5 1.0 1.4 North Dipper 465.5 466.1 0.6 2.4 North Dipper 539.5 540.0 0.5 4.7 North Dipper BA-21-21 10.0 15.0 5.0 3.0 North Dipper Including 11.7 12.7 1.0 8.6 North Dipper 68.0 68.7 0.7 1.5 North Dipper 87.5 88.9 1.4 1.6 160.5 162.0 1.5 1.4 BA-21-24 Results pending BA-21-25 22.2 22.7 0.5 6.6 North Dipper 81.5 82.0 0.5 8.2 North Dipper 140.9 141.4 0.5 11.2 North Dipper BA-21-26 18.6 19.9 1.3 2.7 North Dipper Including 18.6 19.1 0.5 6.6 21.6 23.1 1.5 0.7 30.8 33.0 2.2 7.9 North Dipper Including 31.3 32.3 1.0 16.8 39.8 41.3 1.5 6.0 North Dipper Including 39.8 40.3 0.5 16.6 111.1 121.4 10.3 1.0 North Dipper 130.0 131.0 1.0 1.1 BA-21-29 No significant values BA-21-31 Results pending BA-21-32 24.0 24.5 0.5 15.5 North Dipper 36.0 37.0 1.0 0.7 North Dipper 43.8 46.1 2.3 0.6 North Dipper 47.6 49.3 1.7 0.5 178.0 178.5 0.5 0.9 North Dipper BA-21-33 to 37 Results pending BA-21-38 177.5 178.5 1.0 2.1 North Dipper 180.8 198.0 17.2 1.0 Main Zone Including 196.1 196.8 0.7 11.5 207.0 208.0 1.0 0.7 Main Zone 300.0 300.7 0.7 1.0 North Dipper BA-21-39 to 43 Results pending BA-21-44 13.4 14.8 1.4 4.3 North Dipper Including 13.4 13.9 0.5 11.1 30.6 32.7 2.1 0.5 South Zone 37.2 38.4 1.2 2.5 South Zone BA-21-45 83.9 85.4 1.5 2.3 North Dipper 107.0 108.4 1.4 50.0 North Dipper Including 107.0 107.5 0.5 139.5 BA-21-46 80.0 81.0 1.0 1.0 North Dipper 165.1 166.1 1.0 0.8 North Dipper 277.5 278.0 0.5 5.9 North Dipper BA-21-47 23.0 23.5 0.5 9.0 North Dipper 101.3 101.8 0.5 11.7 North Dipper BA-21-48 128.5 129.8 1.3 0.6 North Zone 136.0 138.0 2.0 1.7 North Zone 138.5 139.2 0.7 0.5 North Zone 141.0 142.0 1.0 0.7 North Zone 176.5 178.0 1.5 0.8 North Dipper BA-21-49 Anomalous values BA-21-50 to 51 Results pending BA-21-51A 22.6 23.1 0.5 20.6 North Dipper 67.5 69.3 1.8 4.4 North Dipper Including 68.8 69.3 0.5 12.2 North Dipper 86.2 86.9 0.7 7.4 Main Zone 94.2 96.4 2.2 1.3 Main Zone 322.5 323.0 0.5 1.3 North Dipper 332.4 332.9 0.5 8.1 North Dipper

Notes:

1) The meterage represents the length of the drilled lengths.

2) Estimated true widths for the Gladiator interpreted zones are as follows: Main, Footwall and North Zones range from at least 50% to 70% of the interval core length; North Dipper Zones range from at least 70% to 100% of the interval core length and the Rivage, South and South Titan Zones range from at least 60% to 80% of the interval core length.

3) The mineralized intervals listed are above 0.5 g/t Au.

4) Gold results obtained between 0.1 and 0.5 g/t Au are represented as anomalous values.

5) Gold results obtained below <0.1 g/t Au are represented as no significant values.

Quality Control and Reporting Protocols

The Gladiator project's drill core gold analyses are performed at the Company's Bachelor Mine analytical laboratory (the "Laboratory"). The Company employs a rigorous QA-QC analysis program that meets industry standards. The analyses are carried out by fire assay (A.A.) with atomic absorption finish. Blanks, duplicates, and certified reference standards are inserted into the sample stream to monitor the Laboratory's performance. The Company's QA-QC program requires that at least 10% of samples be analyzed by an independent laboratory. These verification samples are sent to ALS Minerals laboratory facility located in Val-d'Or, Quebec. The verifications show a high degree of correlation with the Laboratory's results.

Qualified Persons

Boris Artinian, P.Geo., Chief Geologist of the Company oversees all exploration activities on the Gladiator Project. Mr. Artinian is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 ("NI-43-101"). Marc Ducharme, P.Geo. and Bonterra's Exploration Manager, approved the information contained in this press release. Mr. Ducharme is a Qualified Person as defined by

NI 43-101.

About Bonterra Resources Inc.

Bonterra is a Canadian gold exploration company with a large portfolio of advanced exploration assets anchored by a central milling facility in Quebec, Canada. The Company has four main assets, Gladiator, Barry, Moroy, and Bachelor that collectively have a total of 1.24 million ounces in Measured and Indicated categories, and 1.78 million ounces in Inferred category. Importantly, the Company owns the only permitted and operational gold mill in the region that is currently estimated at 75% through the permitting process to expand from 800 to 2,400 tonnes-per-day. Bonterra is focused on graduating from advanced exploration to a development company over the next 18-24 months to deliver shareholder value.

