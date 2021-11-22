Deep Green Waste & Recycling, Inc.: Deep Green Waste & Recycling (DGWR) Announces Shareholder Update Video Interview With SmallCapVoice

Offers insights into Deep Green's growth strategy and acquisition of Lyell Environmental Services

NASHVILLE, TN and WOODINVILLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2021 / Deep Green Waste & Recycling (OTC PINK:DGWR) today announced the availability of a new interview with Lloyd Spencer, CEO of Deep Green Waste & Recycling, and the company's Chief Operating Officer, David Bradford, to address investor questions about Deep Green's recent acquisition and its future growth plans.

Mr. Spencer briefly reviewed Deep Green's recent financial news in which the company reported a net income of $268,576 and reduced liabilities of over $400,000 since the beginning of the year.

Mr. Bradford gave shareholders greater insights into the acquisition Lyell Environmental Services Inc. ("Lyell"), a growing environmental remediation, abatement, and testing company based in Nashville, Tennessee. During the interview, they gave a more detailed description of Lyell's environmental remediation services for commercial, such as the safe removal of asbestos, mold and microbial infestations, and toxic chemicals such as lead.

"Lyell is a cornerstone investment for Deep Green's long term growth strategy," said David Bradford, Chief Operating Officer of Deep Green Waste & Recycling. "Acquiring Lyell not only brings a profitable business into Deep Green, but also a business platform for helping Deep Green achieving profitability in rapidly growing waste, recycling and environmental services markets."

Working closely with a team of investment funds, Deep Green plans to achieve its three-year growth plan through multiple environmental services acquisitions in the southeastern United States.

The full interview can be viewed at: https://youtu.be/YGPImOzs2Zg

About Lyell Environmental Services, Inc.

Lyell Environmental Services, Inc. is an established commercial environmental and ecological testing services company based in Nashville, Tennessee. For more information, visit: https://www.LyellEnvironmentalServices.com/

About Amwaste

Amwaste is a wholly owned subsidiary of Deep Green Waste & Recycling that serves the Golden Isles region of coastal Georgia. For more information, visit: https://www.CallAmwaste.com.

About Deep Green Waste & Recycling, Inc.

Deep Green Waste & Recycling, Inc. (OTC:DGWR) is a waste, recycling and remediation services which provides sustainable waste, recycling, and remediation services, and helps commercial customers realize cost-savings using streamlined processes that help manage, reduce, and recycle waste streams. For more information, visit: https://DeepGreenWaste.com.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results or implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

