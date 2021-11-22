

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Screening LLC is recalling 153,336 units of Hand Sanitizer for potential risk of consumption as they resemble water bottles, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration said in a statement. The hand sanitizer is packaged in 8 oz. containers that contain 70 percent ethyl alcohol gel.



The recall involves Hand Sanitizer packaged in an eight ounce water bottle styled bottles. The recalled lots include those with expiration dates of May 21, 2022 and May 24, 2022 for black capped bottles and no lot numbers or expiration dates for clear capped bottles.



The Shreveport, Louisiana-based company said it has not received any reports of adverse events involving the recalled product.



The recalled Hand Sanitizer can be identified by its shape as of a small water bottle, with a black flip top cap or clear cap with blue pouring spout with the weight of measure of eight ounces or 237mL and UPC 8 4005051579 2. It was sold to customers and distributors across the U.S. via the internet at americanscreeningcorp.com and/or in-house sales.



The hand sanitizer is intended to be applied topically to help reduce bacteria on the skin that could cause diseases when soap and water are not available.



American Screening is arranging for return of all recalled Hand Sanitizers and has urged all consumers and distributors that have this hand sanitizer to stop use or distribution and return to place of purchase or discard.



Ingesting hand sanitizer could potentially result in alcohol toxicity. Symptoms of alcohol toxicity may range from lack of coordination, slowed or slurred speech, drowsiness to coma, which can be fatal.



Ingesting alcohol can also affect the brain and cause impaired driving or operating heavy machinery. Alcohol can also interact with numerous drugs which may result in serious adverse effects.



Additionally, people with alcohol addiction may seek large amounts of ethanol-based hand sanitizers as a substitute.



In July, Ardil Comercial recalled one lot of Limar Hand Sanitizer, packaged in 4 oz bottles that resembled water bottles and posed a risk of ingestion.



In June, Prairie Wolf Spirits recalled all lots of Prairie Wolf Distillery hand sanitizer packaged in 16.9 fluid ounce and 20 fluid ounce containers that resemble water bottles.



