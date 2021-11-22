Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: New cash member on Nasdaq Helsinki: Virtu ITG Europe Limited

Virtu ITG Europe Limited based in Dublin, Ireland, has been admitted as a cash member of Nasdaq Helsinki. The exchange membership will be effective in the trading systems as of Tuesday, November 23, 2021. From this date, Virtu ITG Europe Limited is admitted to trading in INET in CCP cleared securities. Member: Virtu ITG Europe Limited Member IDs' in INET: VIEL Valid in INET systems as of: November 23, 2021 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Linda Wallander or Julian Butterworth telephone +44 (0) 20 3753 2083 or +44 (0)20 3753 2195 Nasdaq Helsinki Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1028292