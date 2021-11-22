Anzeige
Montag, 22.11.2021
Blitzmeldung 22.11.: Ganz große News: "Gamechanger"!!!
WKN: A14RHF ISIN: US9282541013 
Tradegate
22.11.21
15:35 Uhr
25,340 Euro
+0,020
+0,08 %
GlobeNewswire
22.11.2021 | 14:53
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: New cash member on Nasdaq Helsinki: Virtu ITG Europe Limited

Virtu ITG Europe Limited based in Dublin, Ireland, has been admitted as a cash 
 member of Nasdaq Helsinki.                           
The exchange membership will be effective in the trading systems as of Tuesday, 
 November 23, 2021.                               
From this date, Virtu ITG Europe Limited is admitted to trading in INET in CCP 
 cleared securities.                              
Member: Virtu ITG Europe Limited                        
Member IDs' in INET: VIEL                            
Valid in INET systems as of: November 23, 2021                 
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Linda  
 Wallander or Julian Butterworth telephone +44 (0) 20 3753 2083 or +44 (0)20  
 3753 2195                                   
                                        
Nasdaq Helsinki

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1028292
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
