WidePoint Corporation: WidePoint Achieves FedRAMP Ready Status

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2021 / WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY), the leading provider of Trusted Mobility Management (TM2) specializing in Identity Management, Telecommunications Lifecycle Management, Digital Billing & Analytics, and IT as a Service (ITaaS), today announced that it has achieved FedRAMP Ready Status for WidePoint's proprietary Intelligent Telecommunications Management System (ITMS) platform.

FedRAMP is a U.S. government program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services. Achieving FedRAMP Ready Status is a strong indicator of success for full FedRAMP authorization and means that WidePoint's Readiness Assessment Report (RAR) has been approved. WidePoint is now listed on the FedRAMP Marketplace as a FedRAMP Ready vendor.

In order to meet FedRAMP Ready status, WidePoint was assessed for critical controls such as the use of approved cryptographic modules; continuous monitoring capabilities; authentication, authorization and access controls; and configuration and risk management.

Todd Dzyak, President of WidePoint Integrated Solutions Corp stated, "We are proud to have achieved this critical step in the FedRAMP process. FedRAMP certification is considered to be the hardest to achieve due to the large scope of controls, documentation requirements, required third-party assessment organization (3PAO) review as well as authorization by a government authority."

Jin Kang, WidePoint's CEO, added, "WidePoint will be pursuing full authorization by the end of 2022, opening up the opportunity for more U.S. government agencies to benefit from WidePoint's TM2 platform."

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY) is a leading provider of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions, including telecom management, mobile management, identity management, and digital billing and analytics. For more information, visit widepoint.com.

