MediXall Group, Inc.: Health Karma Enters into Affinity Marketing Partnership with the National Association of Health Underwriters (NAHU)

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2021 / MediXall Group Inc. (OTCQB:MDXL), an innovative healthcare solutions provider, announced today its wholly-owned subsidiary, Health Karma, has entered into an Affinity Marketing Partnership with the National Association of Health Underwriters (NAHU), a non-profit professional association.

NAHU represents more than 100,000 health insurance agents, benefits professionals, consultants, and brokers, from both small and large health insurance companies throughout the United States. The Partnership will enable NAHU brokers to market the Health Karma Virtual Primary Care + Behavioral Health Membership in combination with various insurance products or self-insured plans.

Whether their clients are insured or uninsured, Health Karma makes it easy for them to access healthcare services through a convenient, virtual platform. For an affordable monthly cost, members can get access to medical & mental health care on-demand from the comfort of their own tablet, computer, or smartphone. This Virtual Benefit Plan is designed to work well for those without insurance or for those with high deductible plans.

"Health Karma's expansive national footprint provides the right scale and their approach in streamlining personalized care and reducing barriers to healthcare coverage expands brokers' ability to serve as a catalyst in bringing affordable and high-quality benefits to all Americans," says NAHU CEO Janet Trautwein. "We support Health Karma's mission to bring cost-effective healthcare options to employers and individuals via benefits professionals and look forward to our partnership."

"Broker partnerships are crucial in achieving our goal of bringing access to affordable healthcare to every employee, everywhere, and NAHU is at the forefront of the health insurance community, making them a perfect fit as a partner" said Travis Jackson, CEO of Health Karma. "We are honored to have NAHU as a partner in our quest to bring forth affordable benefits to Americans nationwide. I am anticipating impressive results and a longstanding relationship with this industry-leading organization."

For more information on Health Karma, visit their official website: www.healthkarma.org and follow @HealthKarmaApp on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About MediXall Group, Inc.

MediXall Group, Inc. (OTCQB:MDXL) is a technology and innovation-driven organization purposefully designed and structured around delivering products and services to make it easier for consumers to learn, decide and pay for healthcare. The mission of MediXall Group is to revolutionize the healthcare industry by improving communication; providing better technology and support services; and enabling more efficient, cost-effective healthcare for the consumer. By approaching the entire healthcare ecosystem, MediXall creates, invests, and incubates companies that embody its mission statement.

About Health Karma, Inc.

Health Karma, a wholly owned subsidiary of MediXall Group, is a data-driven healthcare technology company that is on a mission to continually raise the bar of the healthcare experience by empowering people to understand and manage their entire health care journey anywhere, anytime, whether they have insurance or not. For more information, please visit www.gethealthkarma.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. Specifically, the company's ability to raise additional capital, execute its business plan and strategy, sustain, or increase gross margins, achieve profitability, and build shareholder value are forward-looking statements. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact: (954) 653-8216

Media Contact: Justin Baronoff, justin@transmediagroup.com, (561) 750-9800

SOURCE: MediXall Group, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/673878/Health-KarmaTM-Enters-into-Affinity-Marketing-Partnership-with-the-National-Association-of-Health-Underwriters-NAHU