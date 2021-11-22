Limitless Venture Group, Inc. Posts Record Revenue for The Third Quarter 2021, The Sixth Consecutive Record Revenue Quarter and has Already More than Doubled 2020 Annual Revenues, Equaling $.0732/Share in Revenues

TULSA, OK / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2021 / Limitless Venture Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:LVGI) ("LVGI" or the "Company"), a publicly traded holding company that provides its shareholders with access to investment opportunities in small and medium-sized businesses uniquely positioned for rapid growth, is pleased to announce that it has posted another record quarterly revenue of $481,465 and the sixth consecutive quarterly earnings growth.

Joseph Francella, CEO, states " We are ecstatic that we have been able to achieve this type of quarter over quarter revenue growth with just our current subsidiaries, especially during a time when the Covid 19 pandemic has been such a difficult period for businesses to navigate." Additionally, " we're working on another great quarter and the best annual revenues in company history. Even with all this great news, we are not sitting still and resting on our laurels, we are diligently searching for, and planning on making, strategic acquisitions when the time and the businesses are the correct fit for LVGI and its current subsidiaries".

"The fact that we are showing such strong growth during these last 6 quarters, is a testament to everyone who is involved with LVGI. I am really proud to be around so many great people who are all working together to make LVGI a great company to invest in, work with and grow with." states Devon Diaz, COO.

"We are extremely pleased with this year's increased revenue," said Daryl Bauer, CEO, Rokin. "The successful introduction of our new products like the Stinger and the Dial, in concert with solid sellers like the Mini Tank and our line of accessories and cases has made this period one of strong growth. Furthermore, Rokin is benefiting in a big way from the support provided by LGVI when it comes to inventory and marketing."

About Limitless Venture Group, Inc.

Limitless Venture Group provides its shareholders with access to leading small and medium-sized businesses focused on growth. Leveraging its permanent capital base, disciplined long-term approach, and actionable expertise, LVGI owns controlling interests in its subsidiaries as it partners with management teams to build businesses with the capacity to unlock significant value for its shareholders.

For more information, please visit: www.lvginc.com .

The Company currently has three primary subsidiaries: Rokin, Inc., KetoSports, Inc. and Jasper Benefit Solutions, LLC.

About Rokin, Inc.

Rokin was founded in 2016 with a mission to provide our customers with the highest quality, technology-driven vaping products available while providing exceptional customer service. Rokin Vapes are rigorously tested by Rokin and multiple consumer focus groups to ensure the products meet strict quality standards before any production takes place. After a product is selected and production complete, the product is certified to the latest FCC, CE standards (which are required for all vaping products) but then Rokin goes above and beyond to certify our vaping products to the latest RoHS standard, which restricts the use of six hazardous materials commonly found in electronic products. www.rokinvapes.com

About KetoSports, Inc.

KetoSports products flush the body with ketones, raising blood ketone levels within a few minutes. Because the body and brain use ketones as its preferred energy source and are used first for energy demands, KetoSports products are essential for anyone who wants to prolong energy reserves for their athletic events or for those who just want to benefit from carb-free, stimulant-free mental energy and enhanced acuity.

www.ketosports.com

About Jasper Benefit Solutions, LLC

Jasper Benefit Solutions, LLC (JBS), founded in 2018 with headquarters just outside Nashville, TN, is a Managing General Underwriter (MGU) specializing in risk management services for small to medium self-funded employer "Groups". MGUs, unlike general agents within insurance industries, are certified to underwrite health and life benefits policies on behalf of their carrier-partners. Jasper's niche is the unique ability and authorization from a well-known, nationally recognized insurance carrier to underwrite Groups as small as five (5) employees as well as offering limited benefit insured products for groups with part-time employees not able to participate in their health plans. www.jasperbenefitsolutions.com

Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts, including, without limitation, statements that relate to the Company's expectations with regard to the future impact on the Company's results from new products in development, may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Words such as "expects," "intends," "plans," "may," "could," "should," "anticipates," "likely," "believes" and words of similar import also identify forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are based on current facts and analysis and other information that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determined and assumptions of management. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of the release. Except as may be required under applicable law, we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

