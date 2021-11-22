Black Box Collective Announces the First Round Sale of Their Access Pass Utility NFT

Upcoming NFT Mint Connects the World of Private Charter Jets to Cryptocurrency

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2021 / Black Box Collective is excited to announce their Non-Fungible Token Access Pass. The Access Passes are expected to be available to mint around early January 2022. The first phase will consist of 5000 Utility NFT's that will grant owners membership and access to Black Box Collective. Participants of the first mint will also gain the status of Genesis Member within Black Box Collective.

While all members, present & future, will have access to Black Box Collective's Web3 private charter booking platform, Genesis members will also gain entry to a private concierge travel service conducted by Black Box Collective through Discord.

As a thank you to their community, Black Box Collective intends to award 5 random members with a large distribution of prepaid private flight hours with values ranging from $25,000 for 1st place to $5,000 for 5th place. The Access Pass is just Phase I of their project. Black Box Collective is currently planning a minimum of two additional phases/drops. Phase II is the start of the artwork phase of their project. During Phase II, Access Pass holders will be airdropped a unique 2D NFT art piece. Black Box Collective intends to take these 2D designs to model a line of 3D NFT's during Phase III of the project. In Phase III, Black Box Collective intends to airdrop these 3D NFT's to the holders of the NFT's from Phase II. This third collection of NFT's is intended to be compatible with the metaverse and give owners the ability to soar and travel in their own personal 3D playable NFT aircraft.

Access Passes will be minted sequentially from 1-5000. The order in which members mint the Access Pass will determine their placement in a seniority list. The seniority list will be used to determine priority when resolving scheduling conflicts and will give members an indication as to their priority in the queue. Members will be access to the seniority list to view who is next in line, opening the door for the community to coordinate and trade amongst each other within Black Box Collective Marketplace.

In addition to the membership benefits included by holding their Access Pass, there will be two travel giveaways from Black Box Collective. The first giveaway will be a vacation to SLS Baha Mar in Nassau, Bahamas. This package includes a Private Flight for 6 from Fort. Lauderdale or Miami to the Bahamas and 2 suites for 7 days, and 6 nights. Package recipients will also receive transportation to and from the airport in a limousine, as well as a $5000 Meal Credit.

Purchase of the Access Pass is not required for the entry of the first giveaway. To enter the giveaway, participants must join their Discord, complete a short verification, then must start inviting members. This giveaway will be awarded to the person who invites the most members to their Discord. Verification must be completed for an entry to be considered valid.

The second giveaway is a vacation at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas. This package includes a private round-trip flight for 6 people to Las Vegas. The winning member will be awarded 2 suites for 7 days and 6 nights, transportation to and from the airport in a limousine, and a $5000 meal credit. This giveaway will be awarded at random to one Access Pass holder upon the completion of their first round of minting. To enter, mint your own Black Box Collective Access Pass at the time of the drop. This vacation giveaway is contingent upon all 5000 Access Passes selling out.

Transparency is a key virtue for Black Box Collective, and they have disclosed how they intend to fund and ensure the success and longevity of their project after the initial round of minting. The distribution of funds is as follows:

40% to Treasury

25% to Development

15 % to the Team members

10% to Marketing

5% to Charity

5% to Partnerships

Black Box Collective would like to let their community be responsible for choosing where the 5% of revenue allotted for charity will be donated, therefore the Black Box Collective DAO will hold a vote, through discord, to decide which charitable cause the 5% will go to. Black Box Collective intends to conduct multiple polls and surveys in their Charity Discord Channel where community members will be able to voice where they would like to see the money donated.

See their website for the terms of use for the sale & membership.

Black Box Collective CO-Founder Blake Powers is eager to bring this new luxury travel concept to the world, "We are incredibly thrilled to be combining our team's experience in aviation with our shared passion for cryptocurrency and the community. Together we are launching the first and only Utility NFT collection that will allow its members the luxury of chartering private jets with cryptocurrency, it's the beginning of a new age"

ABOUT BLACK BOX COLLECTIVE

Black Box Collective is a Utility Non-Fungible Token (NFT) collection designed to connect the cryptocurrency community with the elite world of private concierge travel. Black Box Collectives' vision is to grant members access to private charter flights by covering the large upfront initiation fees and drastically reducing the hourly costs associated with private travel. Black Box Collective has opened the sky to the world of NFTs and is incredibly excited to build a community of elite travelers who appreciate the exponential benefits of private travel. Upon minting, Access Pass holders will be granted access to Black Box Collectives' private community and all accompanying elite travel benefits. Black Box Collective is partnering with several charter jet companies to provide members exclusive access to private flights as well as access to a private Web3 flight booking platform. In addition to the Web3 booking, the people who participate in their first mint will gain Genesis members status within Black Box Collective and will have access to a private 24/7 concierge travel agency staffed with highly experienced travel professionals. The Black Box Collectives travel agency will coordinate all travel arrangements for its members. From transportation to the airport, to making dinner reservations, Genesis members will be able to focus solely on their travel plans and leave the stress and heavy lifting to the travel agents. Black Box Collectives booking system is on track to go live in April of 2022.

