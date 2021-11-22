Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - November 22, 2021) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Nurosene Health Inc. (OTC Pink: MNNDF) ("the Company"), a company with a mission to build the next generation of better, healthier brains by leveraging technological advancements in AI. CEO of the Company, Ranj Bath, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's background and current projects. "We've digitized the experience of seeing a neurologist and we've brought brain training and brain health exercises inside of an app, which is called the Nuro App," shared Bath. "We're leveraging technical advancements in AI to decipher the data that we're collecting ," he added. "We're going to be integrating in other passive data collection methods," said Bath. "The AI will then be able to start predicting specific mental health concerns and actually put you through recommendations for preventative actions."

"What makes your company different from everyone else?", asked Jolly. "What Nurosene is doing is taking this brain-based scientific approach that looks at underlying biology and what is really causing the root problem of conditions like anxiety, stress, and depression," said Bath.

"What do you think the drivers will be for your company to achieve revenue status?", asked Jolly. "We've just launched the app on the App Store in beta a couple of months ago," said Bath. "There are a whole bunch of pathways for revenues in 2022," said Bath, adding that one of the main focuses will be the corporate wellness market, as well as elite performance and athletic centers. "As we go deeper into the app, there could be other opportunities to partner with third-parties and taking a margin there as well."

"We made a recent acquisition of the AI company that is really powering the underlying foundation of Nurosene, and that company is called NetraMark," shared Bath, adding that the acquisition will lead them into the areas of drug discovery lifecycle. "There will be significant revenues coming from that in 2022."

"Will you be doing anything with cannabinoids?", asked Jolly. "We're not going into that space directly," said Bath, noting that the Company's AI technology may potentially suggest cannabis-based solutions after predicting mental health conditions.

"Where do you see yourself in three to five years from now?", asked Jolly. "Right now we're very much focused around brain health and we're collecting data," said Bath, before elaborating on the Company's goal to continue collecting relevant data in an effort to create a highly personalized and intelligent healthcare platform and resource.

To close the interview, Bath encouraged listeners to consider the Company's potential as they continue to build on their vision for the future of healthcare, while also encouraging listeners to keep up-to-date on their updates and current projects.

About Nurosene

Nurosene provides individuals with tools and technology that empower them to take control of their mental wellness. Our mission is to build the next generation of better, healthier brains by leveraging technological advancements in AI. With our team of experts and partners, Nurosene is positioned at the leading edge of critical research and innovations, striving to disrupt traditional mental wellness treatments.

For more information, visit www.nurosene.com.

About NetraMark

NetraMark Corp., an AI and pharma-tech company, has developed proprietary solutions for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. These solutions allow them to leverage small to large data sets in order to optimize clinical trials and drug development. This is accomplished by providing a superior understanding of their patient populations and these insights are also used to develop new drugs and nutraceuticals. NetraMark is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nurosene Health Inc.

For more information, visit www.netramark.com.

