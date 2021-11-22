- (PLX AI) - Zealand Pharma announces successful outcome of Phase 1b clinical trial with GLP1-GLP2 dual receptor agonist, dapiglutide.
- • Dapiglutide was assessed to be safe and well tolerated following 4 weeks of dosing in humans
- • Effects on several biomarkers suggest that clinically relevant exposures of dapiglutide were achieved in the study
- • Zealand will be exploring several potential indications in gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases
