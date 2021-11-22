Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 22.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Blitzmeldung 22.11.: Ganz große News: "Gamechanger"!!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
22.11.2021 | 15:17
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status Liv ihop AB (publ) is updated (604/21)

On October 27, 2021, the shares in Liv ihop AB (publ) (the "Company") were
given observation status with reference to the Company's decision to apply for
company reorganization. 

On November 4, 2021, the Company issued a press release with information that
its CEO had been relieved of his duties with immediate effect, and that an
interim CEO had been appointed. 

On November 8, 2021, the Company issued a press release with information that
its interim CEO had resigned, and that the Company's CFO had instead been
authorized to represent the Company in the day-to-day management thereof. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given
observation status if any circumstance exists that result in substantial
uncertainty regarding the issuer. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the
observation status for the shares in Liv ihop AB (publ) (LIVI, ISIN code
SE0010769356, order book ID 150928). 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.