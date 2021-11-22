Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status Liv ihop AB (publ) is updated (604/21)

On October 27, 2021, the shares in Liv ihop AB (publ) (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to the Company's decision to apply for company reorganization. On November 4, 2021, the Company issued a press release with information that its CEO had been relieved of his duties with immediate effect, and that an interim CEO had been appointed. On November 8, 2021, the Company issued a press release with information that its interim CEO had resigned, and that the Company's CFO had instead been authorized to represent the Company in the day-to-day management thereof. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given observation status if any circumstance exists that result in substantial uncertainty regarding the issuer. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the observation status for the shares in Liv ihop AB (publ) (LIVI, ISIN code SE0010769356, order book ID 150928). For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB