Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 22, 2021) - Lords & Company Worldwide Holdings Inc. (CSE: LRDS) (OTCQB: PACRF) (FSE: 4XM) (formally Pac Roots Cannabis Corp.) ("Lords" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that Cole Freeman has signed a consulting agreement and is the first ambassador to our lifestyle brand, Lords of Grasstown.

Mr. Freeman is a Harley Davidson riding athlete from Saint Louis Missouri. Cole travels the world thrilling spectators like a legend from the past. His adrenaline-fueled; fast-paced riding style is taking the sport to a new level. Many of the stunts that Cole dares have never been attempted before. Most recently Cole jumped a Harley-Davidson Road Glide Ninety-Nine Feet Ten Inches shattering his ramps, bike which broke the record. Cole is on a mission to keep the industry thriving through extreme entertainment while paying homage to his childhood hero Evel Knievel. Learn more visit https://colefreeman.com/.





Figure 1: Cole Freeman at Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, August 2021

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7274/104576_5da078ca849e28ce_001full.jpg.





Figure 2: Freeman jumps a total of 116 feet on a Harley-Davidson XG 750

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7274/104576_5da078ca849e28ce_002full.jpg.

About Lords of Grasstown

Lords of Grasstown is a lifestyle brand that blends the Motorcycle and Legal Cannabis Culture. The brand was established in 2013 by Tyler Hazelwood with the focus on a collection of simple clean yet edgy streetwear apparel & products including a CBD soap line with a nod to Fight Club. In 2015, partnering with BC Cannabis Genetics Guru JB, brought some of Canada's highest testing medical cannabis strains into the fold.

About Lords & Company Worldwide Holdings Inc.

Lords is committed to becoming a leading of premier cannabis and cannabinoid products across North America through cultivation, extraction, processing, marketing, and distribution. Including branded/logo apparel, catering to lifestyle, sporting, and motorcycle events.

ON BEHALF OF LORDS & COMPANY WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.

(signed) "Chris Farnworth"

Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Lords & Company Worldwide Holdings Inc.

https://lordsholdings.com/

Telephone: 604-609-6171

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors.

Statements about the Company's future branded lifestyle apparel are all forward-looking information.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include failure to obtain a Cannabis Act license in a timely manner or at all, the continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, including the effects of COVID-19. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the statements will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/104576