The company had started manufacturing activities at its factory in Liebenfels in November 2019. It wants now to start a restructuring process.From pv magazine Germany Austrian PV module manufacturer Energetica filed for insolvency with the regional court of Klagenfurt at the end of October. "Energetica Industries GmbH can no longer meet its current payment obligations," the company said in a statement. The amount of the liabilities is indicated at €24.8 million. The insolvency proceedings will concern 112 employees and around 230 creditors. The aim is to continue the business and to conclude a ...

