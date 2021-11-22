Anzeige
Montag, 22.11.2021
Blitzmeldung 22.11.: Ganz große News: "Gamechanger"!!!
WKN: A113DD ISIN: GB00B4QVDF07 
Frankfurt
22.11.21
15:40 Uhr
40,000 Euro
-1,800
-4,31 %
PR Newswire
22.11.2021
84 Leser
Bioventix Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, November 22

Bioventix plc

("Bioventix" or "the Company")

Director Dealing

Bioventix plc (BVXP), a UK company specialising in the development and commercial supply of high-affinity monoclonal antibodies for applications in clinical diagnostics, announces that the Company was notified on 19 November 2021 that on 15thNovember 2021 Bruce Hiscock, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, purchased a total of 5 ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"), at an average price of 3,687 pence per Ordinary Share (the "Purchase"). The shares were purchased under a dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP).

Following the Purchase, Bruce Hiscock has a beneficial interest in 421 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 0.01 per cent. of the issued share capital of the Company.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further details.

For further information please contact:

Bioventix plc
Peter Harrison
Chief Executive Officer		Tel: 01252 728 001
finnCap Ltd
Geoff Nash/Simon Hicks
Alice Lane
Corporate Finance
ECM		Tel: 020 7220 0500

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameBruce Hiscock
2.Reason for the Notification
a)Position/statusChief Financial Officer
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameBioventix Plc
b)LEI213800225MHX7LZQY108
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary Shares of 5 pence each
Identification codeGB00B4QVDF07
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of Ordinary Shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)5 Ordinary Shares of 3,687 pence each
d)Aggregated information:

· Aggregated volume

· Price		5 Ordinary Shares of 3,687 pence each
e)Date of the transaction15 November 2021
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange, AIM Market (XLON)
© 2021 PR Newswire
