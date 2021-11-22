New automation features empower employees to get what they need instantly and enable IT organizations to save time and money

1E, the leader in Digital Employee Experience (DEX), today announced the latest version of their employee experience marketplace product, 1E Shopping. This latest iteration further provides employees with an automated portal service that can fulfill requests for apps, new devices and equipment such as desks for home working or anything the employee needs to be happy and productive, all while mirroring the ease and convenience consumers have become accustomed to and alleviating the pressure IT organizations currently face.

In the world of hybrid working, the employee's digital experience is critical to productivity. IT-induced disruption can seriously threaten engagement, workplace culture and employee happiness. Over a third of employees are experiencing more IT issues than ever before at home and 56% feel dissatisfied with the service desk experience. Empowering employees to get what they need, instantly, is a way for IT to exceed expectations and create first-class digital experiences.

The standout new feature in 1E Shopping 6.1 is Order Tracking, which provides employees with timely status updates as their requests go through the fulfillment process, mirroring the online shopping experience. For quick deliveries, users might only see one or two notifications, but for those that take longer, the user can track progress as it occurs.

"Digital employee experience starts with giving your users what they need to get the job done. This latest iteration of 1E Shopping is an employee experience marketplace allowing IT departments to offer a vastly better service whilst lowering costs," said Amy Collins, VP of Product Marketing at 1E. "We see these new features as pivotal, making 1E Shopping the clear choice for organizations wanting to ensure their users get the employee experience they expect and require, while saving IT departments time and money."

Additionally, 1E Shopping now allows organizations to offer 1E Tachyon instructions to employees so that they can configure or repair their computers themselves. 1E Shopping empowers employees and keeps IT organizations in control with the ability to:

Use existing infrastructure to fulfill requests, often within minutes, including Microsoft ConfigMgr, Active Directory, HCL's BigFix, and ServiceNow, as well as Intune to support your transition to Microsoft Modern Management

Provide all the necessary details for employees to find what they need, including a brief description, feature lists or usage instructions, screenshots, user reviews, cost, banners, and a support link

Allow employees to initiate and control their operating system upgrades, even while on the move

Enable customization to ensure Shopping is consistent with your organization's branding

Enforce item-specific approval workflows so that you have as little or as much control as you like, as well as filtering capabilities by location, security group, operating system, and delegated administration to manage who sees what

About 1E

1E are the innovators in Digital Employee Experience (DEX) that supports the work from anywhere enterprise, so employees are secure, supported, and productive wherever they want to be. The 1E Tachyon Platform provides real-time diagnosis, remediation and automation that fixes issues, fast and without interruption. It puts employees in control, through self-service, self-heal and sentiment monitoring to understand how they really feel and reduces help desk calls and ultimately costs. That's why more than 500 organizations in 42 countries trust 1E to help them manage 11 million endpoints seamlessly. For more information, visit www.1E.com.

