Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 22, 2021) - Envest Corp. ("Envest" or the "Company"), an independent clean energy producer, is pleased to announce that it has made key additions to its senior management team to accommodate its continued growth. Three new positions have been created to strengthen Envest's finance and administration, and the further development of its bioenergy and wind operations.

John Giakoumakis, CPA, CA, CPA U.S. (Illinois) joins Envest as Vice President, Finance. Giakoumakis has extensive domestic and international finance experience in areas including mergers and acquisitions, business integration, corporate restructuring, business reorganizations, financings, treasury transactions, financial reporting, taxation, and dispute resolution. Prior to joining Envest, he spent over 23 years with Barrick Gold Corporation, one of the world's largest gold mining companies, most recently as Partner and Vice President, heading its global taxation administration. Giakoumakis has a master's degree in economics from the University of Toronto.

Mark Bell joins Envest as Project Development Manager focused on bioenergy projects. Bell is a seasoned renewable energy developer with over 30 years of business development, finance, commercial start-up, and industrial project experience in Europe and North America. He has broad and deep knowledge of project development and construction project management, which includes experience as the sponsor and developer of the 78 megawatt ("MW") Raleigh Wind Farm in Chatham-Kent, Ontario. Bell leads the development of Envest's Southgate Renewables anaerobic digester project in Dundalk, Ontario. Bell has a master's degree in business administration from the University of Western Ontario.

Mark Hecimovich, P.Eng. joins Envest as Senior Project Manager focused on wind projects. He is an experienced project manager and engineering designer for coastal, marine, and wind energy construction projects, having worked in six countries. His renewable energy experience includes design, construction and commissioning aspects of offshore wind projects such as the 396 MW Merkur (Germany), 407 MW Horns Rev 3 (Denmark) and 714 MW East Anglia 1 (U.K.) offshore wind farms. Hecimovich has a master's degree in applied science focused on coastal and hydraulic engineering from the University of Ottawa.

"Envest's continued success relies on strong leadership and management teams to facilitate our rapid growth," said Gary Kissack, Envest's Executive Chairman. "We are pleased to have made such exceptional recent additions to our senior management team to enhance our greenfield renewable energy development and financing activities. The key to Envest's success continues to be the unique talents of its people."

About Envest Corp.

Envest Corp. is an independent energy producer delivering private utility and recycling solutions to industry and government. Envest finances, builds, owns and operates turnkey clean energy systems tailored to customers' objectives in mission critical environments. Envest's mission is to create safe, sustainable, reliable and cost-competitive infrastructure to produce clean forms of energy through resource recovery and other carbon emission reduction strategies. Envest uses renewable and natural resources to provide clean distributed energy and bioenergy infrastructure.

