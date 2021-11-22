Addition of two new complementary lines of veterinary bone substitutes to BIOCERA-VET portfolio

Access to 3D-bioprinted customized bone pieces for sophisticated bone graft vet surgeries

Research collaboration on new generation proprietary bone substitutes for veterinary applications

Regulatory News:

TheraVet (ISIN: BE0974387194 ticker: ALVET), a pioneering company in the management of osteoarticular diseases in pets, today announces a partnership significantly expanding TheraVet's bone substitutes portfolio with (i) 2 new exclusive and complementary bone graft lines, (ii) 3D-bioprinted bone endoprostheses for patient-tailored bone grafting surgeries (iii) development of novel generation proprietary products.

Thanks to an exclusive worldwide distribution agreement with INNOTERE, one of the undisputed leader in bone biomaterials (Radebeul, Germany), TheraVet broadens its offer of bone substitutes to the vet orthopedic surgeons with 2 new exclusive lines of biomaterials: first with first-in-kind ready-to-use injectable calcium phosphate-based bone cement pastes with prolonged working time particularly well-suited for minimally-invasive complex bone grafting procedures and second with biosynthetic granules of ultra-fine size.

Moreover, TheraVet adds to its portfolio 3D-bioprinted calcium-phosphate-based bone substitutes. This technology allows the manufacturing of complex implants specifically designed according to patient and surgeon needs while ensuring optimal physico-chemical, biocompatibility and resorbability properties. One contemplated application is the supply of personalized biocompatible endoprotheses in the management of canine osteosarcoma.

Finally, thanks to the R&D agreement, new-generation bone substitutes will be jointly developed. These R&D programs relate to the design, development and industrialization of innovative bone substitutes (i) with enhanced rheofluidifying properties in order to facilitate their injectability, increase their workability, and globally improve their ergonomics, (ii) with improved osteogenic/bone-forming properties in order to fasten and improve bone consolidation and healing and (iii) combined with active molecules, therefore acting as local drug delivery device. In this joint collaboration agreement, each party will file its own patents, allowing TheraVet to strenghten its intellectual property position with new proprietary bone substitutes.

Enrico Bastianelli, Chief Executive Officer of TheraVet, concludes: "This partnership is a great opportunity to expand TheraVet' bone substitutes portfolio. Indeed, INNOTERE has an impressive track-record in developping innovative high added-value bone biomaterials for human applications that will certainly be profitable for the veterinary market".

About TheraVet SA

TheraVet is a veterinary biotechnology company specialising in osteoarticular treatments for animals. The Company develops targeted, safe and effective treatments to improve the quality of life of pets suffering from osteoarticular diseases. For pet owners, the health of their pets is a major concern and TheraVet's mission is to address the need for innovative and curative treatments. TheraVet works closely with international opinion leaders in order to provide a more effective response to ever-growing needs in the field of veterinary medicine. TheraVet is listed on Euronext GrowthParis et Brussels, its head office is in Gosselies, Belgium, and it has a subsidiary in the US.

