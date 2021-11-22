Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) Market Size To Reach USD 6077.8 Million By 2027 At A CAGR of 6.2% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) Market By Type - Video Analytics, Text Analytics, Visualization Tool, Cyber Security, Web Analysis, Social Media Analysis, Others, By Application - Private Sector, Public Sector, Other. Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021 - 2027. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Software Category.

The global Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) market size is projected to reach USD 6077.8 million by 2027, from USD 3861.4 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2021-2027.

Major Factors Driving The Growth Of The Global Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) Market Are:

The Open Source Intelligence market growth will be fueled by rising demand for data collection from publicly available sources in order to get critical business insights.

The expansion of the open-source intelligence market is driven by an increase in the requirement for OSINT by various industries to gather insights for business planning. Moreover, the Open Source Intelligence market is expected to rise due to an increase in the usage of open source intelligence products by various companies and a surge in demand for cloud-based OSINT by SMEs.

Furthermore, rising trends such as social media analytics are projected to provide significant prospects for Open Source Intelligence market growth during the forecast period.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE OPEN SOURCE INTELLIGENCE MARKET

The need to protect company data from external attacks is projected to propel the OSINT market forward. Security professionals employ open source information to find potential vulnerabilities in friendly networks so they may be addressed before they are exploited by threat actors. From recognizing which new vulnerabilities are being actively exploited to intercepting threat actor "chatter" about an upcoming assault, open source intelligence allows security professionals to focus their time and resources on the most significant current risks. Typically, this form of work requires an analyst to find and correlate multiple data pieces in order to validate a threat before taking action.

Emerging technologies such as social media analytics are expected to provide open source intelligence market players with lucrative growth prospects. Through open source intelligence solutions, businesses are attempting to leverage information assets in order to increase customer interactions, business outcomes, and operational efficiency. Because social media is more effective than traditional advertising, many firms have turned to it as a key source for various advertising campaigns, product promotions, and events.

The OSINT market has benefited from the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. Market acceleration in the OSINT field has been significant as R&D attention has shifted to a global examination of publicly available information. OSINT tools are being deployed swiftly to identify patterns and draw conclusions in order to make timely decisions. The rise of fake news, growing use of social media platforms, and previously undisclosed techniques of cyber-attacks are projected to promote the growth of the OSINT business in the middle of the ongoing pandemic.

The open-source intelligence market growth, however, is limited by a lack of understanding about OSINT and concerns about data quality issues.

OPEN SOURCE INTELLIGENCE MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on type, the cybersecurity segment is expected to be the most lucrative during the forecast period. The increase can be linked to organizations' increased desire for reliable and secure networks for secure data access. Leading companies around the world are shifting their core businesses to digital platforms, and the demand for cybersecurity policies and strategies to manage the rising number of data breaches is fueling OSINT market growth.

Based on end-user, the private sector segment is expected to be the most lucrative during the forecast period. Multiple corporations have identified social media as a vital source for promoting various products, advertising campaigns, and events since it is more successful than traditional advertising and marketing, resulting in profitable market prospects. Furthermore, the use of social media analytics and text analytics is expected to open up a slew of new commercial prospects for the private sector.

Based on region, North America is expected to be the most lucrative during the forecast period. The surge in the adoption of open source intelligence tools by various government and non-government organizations to get business insights is one of the primary reasons driving the market's growth in this area.

OSINT Market By Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia



Nordic



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



South Korea



Southeast Asia



India



Australia



Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico



Brazil



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Turkey



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of MEA

OSINT Market By Company

Thales Group

Palantir Technologies

Verint

Micro Focus

Recorded Future

Expert System

Sail Labs Technology

RESI

Cyware

Hypersight

