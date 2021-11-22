SonicWall Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Delivering Superior and Reliable Cybersecurity Tools to Worldwide Organizations

SonicWall provides industry leading network firewall solutions that enhance organizational security, efficiency, and reliability

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the network firewall market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes SonicWall with the Frost & Sullivan's 2021 Global Competitive Strategy Leadership Award for redefining and leading the network market roadmap with its customer-centric approach and its unrivaled cybersecurity solutions. SonicWall is well positioned in the network firewall market due to its innovative and effective approach that defends organizations against the biggest security and compliance challenges with powerful training and security tools such as data security services, cyber-attack protection, intrusion prevention systems, antivirus, cloud firewall solutions, among many other security products.

SonicWall constantly launches new network firewall products and services to lead the industry and capture a higher network firewall market share in the near future, which demonstrates SonicWall's unrestricted commitment to educating and protecting organizations against potential cybersecurity threats. In addition, SonicWall continually adds new functionalities, products, features, and services to its portfolio of network firewall solutions, ensuring reliability and efficiency to its global partners and customers. Its services address the latest cybersecurity trends to guarantee high-quality performance and efficiency for companies in the public and private sectors.

"The company leverages the latest networking, security, and cloud technologies to deliver cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions that ensure efficiency, reliability, and security, unmatched by competitors," said Maksym Beznosiuk, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "SonicWall leads the way by frequently launching new network firewall products and features accustomed to versatile customer needs across different economy segments."

SonicWall consistently develops application security and cloud firewall solutions to meet its customer expectations and increasing demand for cloud technologies of leading companies in industries such as hospitality, finance, energy, retail, and healthcare. The company is always innovating to face the ever-evolving security challenges of today's cybersecurity space by partnering with forward-thinking technology companies and identifying up-to-date security threats that other cybersecurity companies cannot detect.

"SonicWall delivers best-in-class secure access by minimizing surface threats with a wide range of security applications in the cybersecurity field," noted Lucas Ferreyra, Cybersecurity Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Companies can easily respond to internal or external threats by using SonicWall's fast, simple and cost-effective security solutions, connecting their workplaces with advanced, industry-leading security features."

With the growing demand for network security and privacy solutions, SonicWall provides top-notch firewall technology and services to its global customers despite the challenging global economic conditions and fierce competition in the industry. As a result, the company gained a competitive advantage over its competitors by developing a strategic vision, substantial research, development investments, top-performance, and continually evolving capabilities that created a highly differentiated brand.

"We appreciate the recognition of SonicWall's cybersecurity prowess as we charge forward in our mission to deliver partners and customers with proven protection for organizations that have become borderless," said SonicWall President and CEO Bill Conner. "Our commitment to providing world-class security solutions for businesses of any size, coupled with our frequent product innovations, reinforce the company's position as a leading cybersecurity innovator well into the future."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has leveraged competitive intelligence to successfully execute a strategy that results in stronger market share, competitive brand positioning, and customer satisfaction.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About SonicWall

SonicWall delivers Boundless Cybersecurity for the hyper-distributed era in a work reality where everyone is remote, mobile and unsecure. SonicWall safeguards organizations mobilizing for their new business normal with seamless protection that stops the most evasive cyberattacks across boundless exposure points and increasingly remote, mobile and cloud-enabled workforces. By knowing the unknown, providing real-time visibility and enabling breakthrough economics, SonicWall closes the cybersecurity business gap for enterprises, governments and SMBs worldwide. For more information, visit www.sonicwall.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

