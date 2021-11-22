Anzeige
Montag, 22.11.2021
Blitzmeldung 22.11.: Ganz große News: "Gamechanger"!!!
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.11.2021 | 19:41
FLSmidth A/S: Exercise of 2015 option program

Company Announcement No.19-2021, 22 November 2021

Thomas Schulz, CEO at FLSmidth, has today, as part of the 2015 option program, bought 30,211 shares at 250 DKK and sold 30,211 shares at an average price of 253.64 DKK.


Contacts

Media Relations
Rasmus Windfeld, +45 40 44 60 60, rwin@flsmidth.com

Investor Relations
Jannick Lindegaard Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com
Mikkel Johansen, +45 23 30 29 50, mjoh@flsmidth.com


FLSmidth delivers sustainable productivity to the global mining and cement industries. We deliver market-leading engineering, equipment and service solutions to our customers enabling them to improve performance, drive down costs and reduce environmental impact. Our operations span the globe and our ~10,200 employees are present in more than 60 countries. In 2020, FLSmidth generated revenue of DKK 16.4 billion. www.flsmidth.com

Attachment

  • Company announcement 19 2021 Exercise of 2015 option program (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/1d4329d3-26b5-4a51-8c8a-3ffefee24b18)

