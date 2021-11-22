Mecca Breaks Official Guinness World Records Title

LONDON, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mecca Bingo has celebrated its 60th birthday last weekend by breaking a Guinness World Records title.

It was certainly a night to remember on Saturday 13th November, as Mecca announced to all customers, staff and bingo lovers that it officially broke the Guinness World Records title for the most videos of birthday wishes/greetings uploaded to a bespoke platform in one hour.

After the UK's original bingo brand called on the nation to share its love for Mecca by submitting a birthday wishes video, Mecca hosted a Big Birthday Bash celebration in all its 71 clubs across the UK and took the opportunity to celebrate its new title on the night with an array of special games, music and partying, with over 267 videos submitted in an hour.

Videos were sent in from bingo lovers across the country, from Mecca customers and team members to celebrities including Bobby Norris, Duncan James, Anthony Costa, Sandi Bogle, Robin Windsor, Jess Impiazzi and Susan Hill, who all chipped in to wish Mecca a very special 60th birthday.

Sam Fay, Head of Strategy at Mecca Bingo, said: 'We wanted to mark the occasion of our 60th birthday with an achievement that truly represented us and our customers, who are at the heart of who we are and what we do! We are thrilled to have broken this Guinness World Records title, which simply shows the love we receive every day from our bingo lovers and the importance of Mecca Bingo throughout the nation. We couldn't be more proud!"

Alan Pixsley, Official Adjudicator at Guinness World Records said:

'Securing a Guinness World Records title is no easy feat so a huge congratulations to participants and employees at Mecca Bingo for achieving the Guinness World Records title with the most videos of birthday wishes/greetings uploaded to a bespoke platform in one hour with 267 videos.

It was a truly incredible, fun and passionate night and a fitting way to celebrate 60 years of wins and grins. Happy 60th Birthday Mecca Bingo!'

About Mecca Bingo

Owned by the Rank Group Plc, Mecca Bingo is one of the largest Bingo and Slots operators in the UK.

Mecca provides entertainment across its UK wide venues as well as online which includes free to play as well as paid games, plus bingo rooms that raise funds for charity partner Carers Trust.

Mecca Bingo has a firm commitment to safer gambling with a range of tools and support services to ensure that customers can always keep it fun. These include deposit limits, reality checks and take a break as well as direct support from the customer care team.

For further information on retail venues and online play go to: www.meccabingo.com

Rank's operations principally comprise:

Grosvenor Casinos - The UK's largest multi-channel casino operator. 52 casinos in Great Britain;

Mecca - Rank's multi-channel community-based gaming brand for the British market. 72 bingo clubs in Great Britain;

Enracha - Rank's community-based gaming business for the Spanish market. Ten bingo clubs in Spain;

Rank Interactive - Rank's UK digital business operates a multi-branded strategy, using a combination of its proprietary and non-proprietary licensed software to provide online bingo, casino and slot gaming; and

YoBingo - A leading online bingo operator in Spain.

For more information about The Rank Group Plc, visit www.rank.com

