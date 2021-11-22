The Power Play by The Market Herald releases new interviews with Highmark Interactive, Zoomd Technologies, American Eagle Gold and Mammoth Resources

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2021 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Highmark Interactive, Zoomd Technologies, American Eagle Gold and Mammoth Resources discussing their latest press releases.

Highmark Interactive (TSXV:HMRK) begins trading on the TSXV

Highmark Interactive (HMRK) has commenced trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol HMRK. The listing follows the closing of the company's qualifying transaction, consisting of the acquisition of Highmark Innovations Inc. Highmark Interactive provides a complete solution for brain health through its digital brain health assessment tools and its network of virtual, in-clinic and hybrid clinics. Dr. Sanjeev Sharma, CEO and Co-Founder of Highmark sat down with Caroline Egan to discuss the listing. Highmark Interactive provides a complete solution for brain health through its digital brain health assessment tools and its network of virtual, in-clinic and hybrid clinics.

Zoomd Technologies (TSXV:ZOMD) reports strong Q3 and YTD results

Zoomd Technologies (ZOMD) has reported its financial results for the three and nine-month period ended September 30, 2021. Q3-2021 revenues increased 141 per cent compared to Q3-2020 and 43 per cent compared to Q2-2021 to a quarterly record of $16M. They also reported positive cash flow from operations of $1.7M in the quarter, compared to ($1M) in Q3-2020. Ofer Eitan, Zoomd's CEO, sat down with Dave Jackson to discuss the results. Zoomd offers a site search engine to publishers and a mobile app user-acquisition platform to advertisers.

American Eagle (TSXV:AE) to begin drilling on Golden Gate

American Eagle Gold (AE) is pleased to announce that its drilling program at its flagship Golden Gate property will begin soon. Drilling will be focused at the Northern Cortez and Southern Cortez targets. American Eagle plans to retain its rig at the site and expand its drill campaign on its more than 7,000-acre property. CEO and Director Tony Moreau sat down with Caroline Egan to discuss the upcoming drill program and its near-term goals. American Eagle Gold is focused on exploring for gold deposits on its flagship property, Golden Gate.

Mammoth Resources (TSXV:MTH) reports initial drill results from Tenoriba

Mammoth (MTH) has provided initial drill results from its Tenoriba Property in Mexico. The drill program is testing a 4 km east-west trend of gold-silver mineralization. Highlights include up to 0.69 g/t gold over 6 m and 75.2 g/t silver over 4.5 m. CEO Thomas Atkins spoke with Caroline Egan about the results. Mammoth Resources is a mineral exploration company focused on acquiring and defining precious metal resources in Mexico and across the Americas.

