

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Motors (GM) Monday announced that it has acquired a 25 percent stake in Pure Watercraft, a Seattle-based start-up makes all-electric motors for boats.



General Motors said the collaboration with Pure Watercraft advances a shared vision to promote sustainability through an expansion of zero-emissions mobility for future generations and reflects the holistic approach necessary for widespread EV adoption.



Pure Watercraft motors use lithium ion batteries and replace 40- to 50-horsepower outboard motors that burn gas or diesel. The Pure Outboard from Pure Watercraft uses groundbreaking efficiency to benefit a boat's performance while reducing environmental pollution, and boasts much lower operating cost and maintenance than traditional marine propulsion systems.



'GM's stake in Pure Watercraft represents another exciting opportunity to extend our zero-emissions goal beyond automotive applications,' said Dan Nicholson, GM vice president of Global Electrification, Controls, Software & Electronics. 'Building upon GM's existing efforts to strategically deploy our technology across rail, truck and aerospace industries, the combined expertise of these two enterprises should result in future zero-emissions marine product offerings, providing consumers with more choice than before.'



Through 2025, GM is investing $35 billion in electric and autonomous vehicle technology.



'Our mission is to enable a new era in boating,' said Andy Rebele, founder and CEO of Pure Watercraft. 'This joint effort with GM is expected to enable us to make significant technological advancements in range and charging, while achieving volume production.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

GENERAL MOTORS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de