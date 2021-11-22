Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 28, 2021 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from November 15 to November 19, 2021:
Transaction date
Total daily
Daily weighted
Amount of
Market
15.11.2021
711,346
43.5461
30,976,360
XPAR
15.11.2021
237,882
43.5724
10,365,087
CEUX
15.11.2021
35,150
43.5341
1,530,223
TQEX
15.11.2021
48,892
43.5305
2,128,293
AQEU
16.11.2021
609,843
44.0724
26,877,221
XPAR
16.11.2021
144,266
44.0774
6,358,863
CEUX
16.11.2021
9,999
44.1582
441,537
TQEX
16.11.2021
30,000
44.0781
1,322,344
AQEU
17.11.2021
710,891
43.6702
31,044,734
XPAR
17.11.2021
145,000
43.6892
6,334,940
CEUX
17.11.2021
25,000
43.6378
1,090,946
TQEX
17.11.2021
35,000
43.6954
1,529,341
AQEU
18.11.2021
782,048
42.9743
33,607,964
XPAR
18.11.2021
219,458
42.9486
9,425,418
CEUX
18.11.2021
39,708
42.9749
1,706,448
TQEX
18.11.2021
71,671
42.9723
3,079,865
AQEU
19.11.2021
725,388
42.3633
30,729,850
XPAR
19.11.2021
191,000
42.3598
8,090,719
CEUX
19.11.2021
24,000
42.4647
1,019,154
TQEX
19.11.2021
50,935
42.4118
2,160,245
AQEU
Total
4,847,477
43.2843
209,819,550
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions
