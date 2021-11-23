TO THE NEW accelerates expansion in the ANZ region with the appointment of Jacob Koshy as the Business Unit Head

SYDNEY, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TO THE NEW, a global digital transformation and product engineering services provider, has appointed Jacob Koshy as the Business Unit Head for their ANZ office. Jacob, an industry veteran with 20+ years of extensive experience, has been appointed to strengthen TO THE NEW 's business growth in the ANZ region.

Based out of Melbourne, Jacob brings a wealth of experience across consulting, sales, delivery, and operations across multiple industries and leading firms like Infosys & Deloitte. In his 17 years of service at Infosys, Jacob pioneered regional growth strategies to fuel the consultative selling of AI & Automation solutions across all leading industries. He oversaw the development of technology practices, client partnerships and delivery engagements that helped Deloitte and Infosys penetrate new markets. Jacob has a Bachelor's degree in Electrical & Electronics Engineering from the National Institute of Technology, Calicut.

"With his deep industry knowledge, indisputable track record, and strong delivery experience leveraging technology, we are confident that Jacob has the right vision to catapult TO THE NEW to even higher levels in the region. ANZ is a high-growth potential market for us, and we intend to expand our presence in the region swiftly. Under Jacob's leadership, I am sure we will be able to explore latent opportunities, solve industry challenges and achieve new milestones," said Deepak Mittal, CEO & Co-founder, TO THE NEW.

As the Business Unit Head, Jacob will play a key role and actively participate in TO THE NEW's business in the ANZ region. He will oversee the day-to-day operations, train & retain talent, and be involved in the company's business strategy. He will also bring a fresh perspective on customer-centric outcomes for TO THE NEW, based on the innovative use of technology & his successes in the arena.

Commenting on his new role, Jacob Koshy said, "The company has grown impressively in the past few years, which is a testament to its promising future in revamping the face of the IT services industry. I am looking forward to further building and scaling the business and making TO THE NEW the most preferred digital transformation partner for businesses across the ANZ region."

"It has become extremely critical now to understand what customers need to deliver innovative and sustainable solutions that solve real-world problems in a market that's continually changing and evolving. I'm excited to make an impact and help the company build on its continued success.", he further added.

Specializing in cutting-edge technologies, TO THE NEW has been catering to a wide spectrum of clients in the ANZ region for over 4 years now. To put it into perspective, the company has worked with 20+ companies in the region, providing them with turnkey services including digital engineering, UX/UI, cloud consulting, and data engineering.

About TO THE NEW

TO THE NEW is a technology services company that designs, builds & runs digital products and platforms for enterprises, SaaS, and consumer tech companies.

TO THE NEW is recognised by global analyst firms like Gartner, Everest, ISG and Zinnov for our capabilities in digital engineering, Cloud, Data & Analytics. The company also leverages its deep partnership with all the leading hyperscalers like AWS (Premier Partner), Azure and GCP to provide end-to-end Cloud professional and managed services to our customers.

Founded in 2008, TO THE NEW is one of the fastest-growing companies with a growth rate of over 60% since 2017. Our passionate team of 1700+ "Newers" is spread across our delivery centers in Delhi, Dubai, NYC, and Sydney. TO THE NEW is a consistent winner of the prestigious "Great Place to Work" award since 2015 and ranked #47 in the top 100 companies in India to work for in 2019.

