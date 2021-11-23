CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2021 / Brad Jefferson of Black Creek, British Columbia, announces that pursuant to a conversion of a convertible promissory note (the "Note"), he has indirectly acquired beneficial ownership and control of 1,000,000 common shares ("Common Shares") of Poplar Creek Resources Inc. ("Poplar Creek") at a price of $0.10 per Common Share for the aggregate consideration of $100,000 (the "Acquisition").

Prior to the Acquisition, Brad Jefferson indirectly owned and controlled 4,728,217 common shares of Poplar Creek, which represented 30.02% of the then issued and outstanding common shares of Poplar Creek.

As a result of the Acquisition, Brad Jefferson now indirectly beneficially owns and controls a total of 5,728,217 common shares of Poplar Creek, which represents 20.57% of Poplar Creek's issued and outstanding common shares.

The Common Shares acquired pursuant to the Acquisition were acquired by Brad Jefferson pursuant to the conversion of the Note. He may, in the future, acquire ownership and control over additional securities of Poplar Creek for investment purposes.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION OR TO OBTAIN A COPY OF THE REPORT REQUIRED BY SECURITIES REGULATIONS, PLEASE CONTACT:

Brad Jefferson

Telephone: (604) 779-4501

E-mail: nabisoga2001@yahoo.ca

SOURCE: Poplar Creek Resources Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/674235/Brad-Jefferson-Announces-the-Acquisition-of-Common-Shares-of-Poplar-Creek-Resources-Inc