Portland, Oregon--(Newsfile Corp. - November 22, 2021) - Cyber Waifu is excited to announce the launch of their very own NFT Project. The launch will be on the 28th of November 2021. The NFT project amassed 20,000 members on Discord in only a matter of days.



The project will consist of a collection of 10,000 unique anime NFT art pieces.

Each randomly generated waifu will come with a unique CyberWaifu NFT. Also, anyone who involves themselves in the CyberWaifu public generation process will receive an exclusive NFT they can keep.

Cyber Waifu Holders Can Participate in Cyber Waifu Community Treasury

Waifus offer $LOVE tokens for those who decide to stake their NFT. The $LOVE tokens will represent fractional shares of the blue-chip NFT vault collection, with each Cyber Waifu NFT earning 5 $LOVE per day from staking.



The Cyber Waifu community will have a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) that purchases and fractionalizes major blue-chip NFTs, and holding a Cyber Waifu allows owners to participate in coordinating the Cyber Waifu Community Treasure, which will be seeded with 100 ETH - once the public sale ends.



Cyber Waifu has released an aggressive roadmap, including the 10,000 unique Cyber Waifu launch mint by the end of this year, as well as the DAO launch. The staking platform launch and free air drop will both occur by the end of 2021, with a second mint, representing a breeding Cyber Waifu and Cyber Husbando, scheduled for early 2022.



Each Cyber Waifu is priced at 0.07 ETH plus gas fees



Join us for the public launch on November 28, 2021 8pm UTC



OFFICIAL LINKS



Website: CyberWaifu.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/104810